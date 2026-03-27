Where to watch Nottingham Forest today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Nottingham Forest are one of the most successful and historic teams in English soccer.

Under the legendary Brian Clough, Forest won two back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980. Now, after years in the wilderness, they are back fighting among the country's elite.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Nottingham Forest game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Nottingham Forest TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Nottingham Forest for free

English Premier League soccer's primary broadcaster, Peacock, does not currently offer free trials. Many Premier League games, however, are shown on USA Network which is available on streaming platforms that do.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer five day free trials to new customers and carry USA Network as part of their channel lists.

You can also watch Nottingham Forest in European and Carabao Cup action on Paramount+, who offer a free seven day trial.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest worldwide

The broadcasters listed in the table below are usually where you are able to watch Nottingham Forest in Premier League action.

For a specific upcoming Nottingham Forest soccer game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Nottingham Forest soccer game on your favored streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports