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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Newcastle United today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

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Everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United in the English Premier League and all major competitions

There are few soccer clubs in the world that can match the passion, energy and intensity of Newcastle United.

The beating heart of soccer in the North East of England, Newcastle United's famous Gallowgate End have cheered on legendary players that have donned the black-and-white jersey, from Jackie Milburne to Premier League all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer.

For American fans, Newcastle represent everything they love about the English game and if you want to watch them in their next fixture, GOAL tells you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Newcastle United TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Newcastle United for free

USA Network regularly broadcast English Premier League soccer. The channel is available on a number of streaming platforms that offer new customers a free trial of their service.

Fubo and DirecTV are two such streaming platforms. They each offer a five day free trial, which means you can watch the next Newcastle United Premier League game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Paramount+, the home of the UEFA Champions League here in the United States, also offer a seven day free trial.

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Where to watch Newcastle United worldwide

Newcastle have a growing fanbase all over the world. If you want to watch them in their next live Premier League, check out the broadcasters listed in the table below. 

For a specific upcoming Newcastle United soccer game, please check your local listings.

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