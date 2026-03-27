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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Marseille today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Marseille
Ligue 1
Champions League

Everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille in Ligue 1 and all major competitions

Founded in 1899, Marseille are rightly considered one of the most iconic clubs in French and European soccer.

Based in a vibrant port city, playing their games at the legendary Stade Velodrome, France are one of just two clubs to the UEFA Champions League. Over the decades, legends of the game including Chris Waddle, Didier Drogba and Jean-Pierre Papin have pulled on the famous white and blue.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Olympique de Marseille soccer game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Marseille TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Ligue 1 soccer

Where to watch Marseille for free

Most Marseille and other Ligue 1 soccer games are broadcast live on beIN Sports here in the United States. The channel is accessible via the online streaming platform Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

To watch Marseille in UEFA competitions, rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League are exclusive to Paramount+ who offer a free seven day trial.

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Where to watch Marseille worldwide

The broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you will find live Ligue 1 games around the world.

For a specific upcoming Marseille soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
FranceLigue1+, DAZN France, Molotov
CanadaFubo
BelgiumDAZN Belgium
NetherlandsViaplay
SpainTV5Monde
Great BritainAmazon Prime Video

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the next Marseille soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restricted content using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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