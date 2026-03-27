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Chivas v Necaxa - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
Liga MX
CD Guadalajara
CF America
Monterrey
Pachuca
Tigres

An everything-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Liga MX soccer online and on US TV

Mexico's Liga MX is one of the most popular sporting competitions in the United States.

Renowned for its passion, rivalries and cultural connection with its supporters, Liga MX is without question one of the most entertaining competitions in all of soccer.

For fans in the USA wanting to watch the latest Liga MX games, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Liga MX TV schedule

Where to watch Liga MX for free

The best streaming service to keep up with the latest action from Liga MX is DirecTV, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

DirecTV packages include all the channels you need like Univision, UniMas, TUDN and FOX Deportes.

Stream Liga MX soccer on DirecTV
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Where to watch Liga MX with Spanish commentary

Most channels mentioned in the section above broadcast Mexican soccer games with Spanish commentary.

DirecTV also offers a Spanish genre pack / add-on giving you everything you need to catch all Liga MX action.

Where to watch Liga MX worldwide

Check out the table below to find out where you can watch the latest Liga MX games in your country.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
CanadaOneSoccer
BrazilSportyNet Brasil
LATAMClaro Sports / ESPN
MENAbeIN Sports

If you are out of the country and would like to watch an upcoming Liga MX game on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025
Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
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