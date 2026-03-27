Where to watch India today? Live stream & TV channels for upcoming games

During the 1950s and 1960s, the India national soccer team were considered one of the best teams in Asia, with the mid-20th century seen as its golden era.

India has never fully qualified for a World Cup – the closest they came was in 1950, where the qualified by default but withdrew.

Below, GOAL has all the information you need to be able to watch live India soccer matches.

Live broadcast of India matches

Where to watch India for free

In the US, it possible to watch some India games on ESPN or via TNT. For ESPN, which is available through Fubo, it currently has a five-day free trial, so you can check out games for free.

READ MORE: How to get a free five-day pass with Fubo

ESPN and TNT is also available through DIRECTV and Sling TV.

Where to watch India with Hindi commentary

YouTube TV is also known to carry select international games featuring India.

The only way to access Hindi commentary for India soccer games is through FanCode, JioCinema or sometimes on Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi.

Where to watch India worldwide

India can be watched all over the world, but access to live coverage is limited. You can usually find them on one the broadcasters listed in the table below.

Country / Region TV / Streaming service Afghanistan FanCode Bangladesh FanCode Indonesia TVS Malaysia Nepal FanCode Pakistan FanCode Singapore TVS Malaysia Thailand TVS Malaysia

If you are outside of the US and would like to watch the next India soccer game live, you can do so by accessing your preferred online streaming service via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports