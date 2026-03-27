Where to watch Germany today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Germany men's national team is one of the most successful and fiercely competitive in world soccer.

With multiple World Cup and European Champions titles, Germany's soccer legacy is built off the back of generations of iconic names in the sport from Franz Beckenbauer, Lothar Matthaus and Gerd Muller to the likes of Miroslav Klose and Philipp Lahm in the more modern era.

With a new wave of talent looking to add another chapter to their storied history, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where you can watch Germany's next soccer match in the United States.

Upcoming Germany TV schedule

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream German Bundesliga soccer

Where to watch Germany for free

Many of Germany's men's national soccer team games are shown on channels like FOX Soccer Plus and ESPN.

These channels are available on streaming service, such as Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Germany with German commentary

ESPN's official streaming service occasionally offers select soccer games with the option of German language commentary.

For the most part, however, soccer games in the USA are only broadcast with English or Spanish commentary.

Where to watch Germany worldwide

Germany regularly attracts a huge worldwide TV audience. You can usually find them on one the broadcasters listed in the table below.

Country / Region TV / Streaming Service Germany Das Erste Austria DAZN Netherlands Ziggo Sport Czech Republic Sport 1 CZ/SK Belgium DAZN Luxembourg RTL Switzerland DAZN France L'Equipe

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Germany soccer game live, you can do so by accessing your preferred online streaming service via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports