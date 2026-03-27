Where to watch and live stream French Ligue 1 soccer

As the top tier of French soccer and one of the most intriguing leagues in all of Europe, Ligue 1 regularly brings in audiences from all over the world.
Dominated in recent years by the emergence of Paris St-Germain, France itself has produced some of the most talented superstars in all of the sport including the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry.
Here, GOAL gives fans of French Ligue 1 soccer across the United States all the information they need to watch upcoming matches.
Upcoming French Ligue 1 TV schedule
READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer
Where to watch French Ligue 1 soccer for free
French Ligue 1 soccer is available on beIN Sports in the United States.
The channel is available on streaming services that offer new customers free trials.
Fubo is one such service that offers subscribers access to beIN Sports. They have a free five day trial that can start today by clicking here.
Where to watch French Ligue 1 soccer worldwide
French Ligue 1 soccer has a dedicated fanbase across the world. Check out the table below to see where to find games in your region.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|Australia
|beIN Sports
|Canada
|Fubo, Fanatiz
|UK & Ireland
|Ligue 1 Pass
|MENA
|beIN Sports
|LATAM
|Caliente TV
If you are abroad and would like to stream content from your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming service, you can access it by using a Virtual Private Network
READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports
Where to watch French Ligue 1 soccer with French commentary
French language channel TV5MONDE is available on select services across the United States including DirecTV and DISH.
TV5MONDE show one Ligue 1 game per week, along with regular recap and highlight shows.
Where to watch French Ligue 1 soccer with Spanish commentary
For Spanish speakers across the United States, beIN Sports frequently show games from France's top division on beIN Sports en Espanol.
The channel is available on all streaming services that broadcast beIN Sports content including Fubo and Fanatiz.