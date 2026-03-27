Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tottenham Europa League trophyGetty Images
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch and live stream UEFA Europa League soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
Europa League
Tottenham
Roma
Lille
FC Porto
Lyon
VfB Stuttgart

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Europa League game broadcast live throughout the season

The UEFA Europa League is Europe's second-tier continental competition. It is home to exciting talent, entertaining games, and historic clubs fighting for glory.

The league's rising popularity in the US made it a fan favourite and a largely enjoyable watch. Teams like Roma, Aston Villa, Lyon, Lille, Porto and Stuttgart are battling it out this season to lift the trophy.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Europa League game this season.

Read More: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer

Upcoming Europa League fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch UEFA Europa League for free

CBS Sports holds the exclusive English-language rights for the Europa League in the US. Paramount+ streams each and every game of the Europa League and also offers a free trial to pick and watch your favourite team for free.

Alternatively, you could turn to select games that air on the free channel CBS Sports Golazo Network.  You can also consider tuning into ViX, which airs a free Europa League game on match days.

Stream the Europa League on Paramount+
Start a free trial now

Where to watch UEFA Europa League with Spanish-language commentary

TelevisaUnivision holds the Spanish-language rights for the Europa League. Through ViX and UniMas, they air select games of the Europa League. They also sublicense a few games to DAZN, meaning the fans can stream the Europa League games on DAZN with Spanish commentary and even enjoy their free trial.

Stream Europa League with Spanish Comms on DAZN
Start a free trial now

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League Worldwide

In the United States, the UEFA Europa League is exclusive to CBS. It is available to stream on Paramount+. Other games are available on local CBS affiliate channels. 

CountryBroadcaster
CanadaDAZN
UKDiscovery+
AustraliaStan Sports
IndiaSony
MENAbeIN Sports
AfricaSuperSport

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest UEFA Europa League game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
Sign up
Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Spanish dark horses Sevilla are currently the most accomplished club in Europa League history, winning the competition seven times. Los Nervionenses won their maiden title in 2006, beating Middlesbrough 4-0 in the final. They defended their crown in the next season, before completing a hattrick of wins in 2014, 2015, and 2016 under Unai Emery.

The newest format, introduced ahead of the 2024-25 season, features 36 teams. Traditionally, all games were two-legged knockout ties. From 2004 to 2009, 40 teams competed. In the 2009-10 season, when the UEFA Cup was rebranded as the Europa League, a total of 48 teams featured.

Inter Milan legend Giuseppe Bergomi, with 96 appearances, holds the record of making the most Europa League appearances in history.

If we consider goals scored in qualifying games, then Swedish icon Henrik Larsson leads the charts with 40 goals. However, without qualifying games taken into account, it's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is Europa League's top goalscorer ever with 34 goals.

Sparta Prague legend Borek Dockal has the most assists in Europa League history. Dockal made an impressive 24 assists in 62 games in the competition.

Ratko Svilar is the oldest player to ever have featured in the Europa League, with the former Antwerp man taking to the pitch at the age of 44 years and 130 days.

Former Swedish striker Roger Lindevall is the youngest player to ever appear in a Europa League game. Lindevall was just 15 years and 335 days when he came on as a substitute for Djurgardens IF in their 2-1 win over Feyenoord on September 29, 1976.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cristiano Ronaldo, Granit Xhaka, Rui Patricio, Giuseppe Bergomi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil, Dimitri Payet, and Florian Wirtz are among the most famous players to have featured in the Europa League.

Unai Emery, Jose Mourinho, Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Giovanni Trapattoni, Franz Beckenbauer, and Diego Simeone are some of Europa League's most famous managers ever.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting