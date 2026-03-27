Where to watch and live stream UEFA Europa League soccer

The UEFA Europa League is Europe's second-tier continental competition. It is home to exciting talent, entertaining games, and historic clubs fighting for glory.

The league's rising popularity in the US made it a fan favourite and a largely enjoyable watch. Teams like Roma, Aston Villa, Lyon, Lille, Porto and Stuttgart are battling it out this season to lift the trophy.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Europa League game this season.

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Upcoming Europa League fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch UEFA Europa League for free

CBS Sports holds the exclusive English-language rights for the Europa League in the US. Paramount+ streams each and every game of the Europa League and also offers a free trial to pick and watch your favourite team for free.

Alternatively, you could turn to select games that air on the free channel CBS Sports Golazo Network. You can also consider tuning into ViX, which airs a free Europa League game on match days.

Where to watch UEFA Europa League with Spanish-language commentary

TelevisaUnivision holds the Spanish-language rights for the Europa League. Through ViX and UniMas, they air select games of the Europa League. They also sublicense a few games to DAZN, meaning the fans can stream the Europa League games on DAZN with Spanish commentary and even enjoy their free trial.

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League Worldwide

In the United States, the UEFA Europa League is exclusive to CBS. It is available to stream on Paramount+. Other games are available on local CBS affiliate channels.

Country Broadcaster Canada DAZN UK Discovery+ Australia Stan Sports India Sony MENA beIN Sports Africa SuperSport

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest UEFA Europa League game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

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