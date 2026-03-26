Where to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer

The UEFA Champions League is widely recognised as one of the most elite sports competitions in the world.

Pitting the giants of European soccer against one another, fthe inals of the tournament have previously brought in a TV audience of up to 100 million viewers.

With the growing popularity of soccer in the United States, GOAL tells you all you need to know about how to watch your favourite teams.

Upcoming UEFA Champions League TV schedule

Where to watch CBS Sports Golazo Today

CBS Sports Golazo is free to stream 24/7.

It plays host to a number of live games, as well as pre and post-match shows.

One popular show is Champions League Today, hosted by Kate Scott. The show, which features regular pundits Micah Richards, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher has become renowned for it's off-the-wall coverage of that day's UEFA Champions League action.

You can find other clips from the show, as well as other UEFA Champions League coverage such as replays of previous games, on Paramount+.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League with Spanish Language commentary

Spanish language commentary is available to those who prefer it on TUDN.

You can also stream Champions League soccer with Spanish language commentary on DAZN.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League worldwide

In the United States, the UEFA Champions League is exclusive to CBS. It is available to stream on Paramount+. Other games are available on local CBS affiliate channels.

Country Broadcaster Canada DAZN UK Discovery+ Australia Stan Sports India Sony MENA beIN Sports Africa SuperSport

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest UEFA Champions League game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

UEFA Champions League tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Champions League tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

UEFA Champions League kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official UEFA Champions League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.