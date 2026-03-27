Where to watch Cape Verde Islands today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Cape Verde Islands men's national team are quickly becoming one of soccer's most intriguing and inspiring stories.

Only making heir AFCON debut in 2013, Cape Verde have come a long way in a short space of time. Now, with a vibrant young squad - many of whom are plying their trade in top European leagues - the future is very bright for their soccer team.

To follow them on their exciting journey, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Cape Verde's next game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Cape Verde Islands TV schedule

Where to watch Cape Verde Island for free

Many international soccer games, particularly those involving Cape Verde Islands and other African nations, are shown on ESPN and their official streaming ESPN Select.

ESPN and content available on ESPN Select are both available via the popular streaming service Fubo, who offer new customers of theirs a free five day trial.

Where to watch Cape Verde Islands worldwide

Cape Verde Islands have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them and you would like to watch their next game live where you are, you can generally find them on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Cape Verde Islands soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Cape Verde Islands DStv Now MENA Shahid Central Africa DStv Now International FIFA+

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