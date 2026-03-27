Where to watch Brighton and Hove Albion today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Brighton & Hove Albion story is one of vision, ambition and incredibly smart recruitment.

Tony Bloom, the man at the heart of Brighton's transformation, took over the club in 2009. Ever since, the data-driven investor has overseen a radical rise that has seen them promoted to the top of the English soccer pyramid.

On the pitch they are a favorite among neutral fans and are quickly gaining followers all over the world, particularly here in the United States. If you are intrigued by their story and want to see what comes next for the Seagulls, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Brighton & Hove Albion TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion for free

While the Premier League's primary broadcaster here in the United States, Peacock, doesn't offer trials of their services, others that carry USA Network - where regular Premier League soccer is also broadcast - do.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer five day free trials meaning you can watch the next Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game free of charge before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion worldwide

With a growing number of Brighton & Hove Albion supporters all over the world, here is where you will generally find their next English Premier League game broadcast where you are.

For a specific upcoming Brighton soccer game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game on your favored streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports