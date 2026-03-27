Where to watch Atletico Madrid today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1903, Atletico Madrid are rightly seen as one of the biggest powerhouses of Spanish soccer.

Competing alongside behemoths Barcelona and neighbors Real Madrid, Atleti themselves have also become a symbol of modern success under the leadership of the fiery Diego Simeone, who has led the club to two LALIGA and two Europa League titles.

To follow them on their journey, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch their next game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Atletico Madrid TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Spanish LALIGA soccer

Where to watch Atletico Madrid for free

Coverage of LALIGA soccer games is available on streaming platforms that allow new customers a free trial of their service.

Fubo and DirecTV have free five day trials and offer access to LALIGA soccer via ESPN Deportes.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid with Spanish commentary

Coverage of Atletico Madrid and LALIGA soccer games are shown live on ESPN Deportes with Spanish commentary.

ESPN Deportes is available on various streaming platforms including ESPN Select, Fubo and DirecTV.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid worldwide

Atletico have supporters all over the world and if you are one of them, the broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you are able to find their next LALIGA game.

For a specific upcoming Atletico Madrid soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country Broadcaster Spain GOL / Movistar / DAZN Canada TSN/RDS Mexico Sky Sports / Canal 5 India FanCode UK Premier Sports / Disney+ MENA beIN Sports

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the next Atletico Madrid soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports