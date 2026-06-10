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Kansas City Stadium
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Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
Argentina

Find out where to watch the game where you are. Scroll down for worldwide broadcasts!

When and where?

crest
World Cup - Grp. J
Kansas City Stadium

Group J Table

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How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

VPN GuideGemini
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Who are Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opponents?

Opponent

Stadium

City

Algeria

Kansas City Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri

Austria

Dallas Stadium

Dallas, Texas

Jordan

Dallas Stadium

Dallas, Texas

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Argentina?

The broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Argentina are split among several free-to-air networks, premium cable channels, and streaming platforms. For fans who want access to every single one of the tournament's 104 matches, DSports (DirecTV) and its streaming platform DGO hold the exclusive full package, which can also be accessed via Flow and Amazon Prime Video. Pay-TV network TyC Sports will broadcast a 52-match package that includes extensive coverage of the tournament, while Disney+ Premium will offer a curated selection of 30 matches with a heavy emphasis on Latin American teams.

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For viewers looking for free-to-air options, Telefe and TV Pública will provide widespread open-television coverage. Telefe plans to air over 30 marquee matchups, which will also be available to stream online via Paramount+, while TV Pública ensures that the national team's games remain free and accessible to the entire country. Because of this arrangement, fans looking to follow La Scaloneta will not need a premium subscription; all three of Argentina's Group J matches will be broadcast simultaneously across all five networks. This includes their tournament opener against Algeria on June 16 at 22:00 ART, their second group stage match against Austria on June 22 at 14:00 ART, and their final group clash against Jordan on June 27 at 23:00 ART.

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Argentina's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Four years after their historic and emotional triumph in Qatar where they captured the nation's third star, Argentina arrive on North American soil seeking to achieve footballing immortality. The Albiceleste are navigating a fascinating chapter in their storied history, masterfully balancing the legendary presence and veteran leadership of captain Lionel Messi, embarking on a record-breaking sixth World Cup, with an incredibly hungry, high-octane new generation of talent. For the passionate Argentine faithful, this campaign is about much more than a simple title defense; it is an opportunity to solidify this current era as arguably the most dominant dynasty in the history of international football, having already secured back-to-back Copa América titles alongside their global crown.

Lionel Messi Argentina 2025Getty Images

Their journey to the 2026 tournament was a masterclass in consistency through South America's famously grueling qualification marathon. Consistently setting the pace at the summit of the table, Argentina cruised through the CONMEBOL qualifiers as runaway winners, accumulating an impressive 38 points from their 18 fixtures, consisting of twelve victories, two draws, and four defeats. The undisputed talisman of this qualifying run was once again Lionel Messi, whose relentless goalscoring form yielded 8 goals, remarkably making him the continent's top scorer for the first time in his legendary twenty-year international career. Under the steady and brilliant stewardship of Lionel Scaloni, who has overseen this wildly successful cycle since taking the helm in August 2018, Argentina navigated the qualification process with the cold efficiency of true world champions.

Tactically, Scaloni, who has already carved his name into folklore as the most successful coach in Argentina's history, relies on a highly flexible system centered around complete control of the midfield and defensive stability. Harnessing the immense technical proficiency of mainstays like Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández, Scaloni prefers a structured yet fluid setup that commands the center of the pitch and suffocates the opposition. While his approach has been nearly flawless in securing major silverware over his eight-year tenure, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his side successfully manages the integration of explosive younger starlets like Julián Álvarez and Thiago Almada, avoiding the trap of over-relying on a 39-year-old Messi when attempting to break down the highly disciplined, resilient defensive units they are bound to clash with in Group J.

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports Bolivia | Disney+ Premium Chile | Entel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | Zapping | N Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO | Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAX | FOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰 Denmark

TV2 Denmark | TV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | Teleamazonas | Paramount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+ | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free | 6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪 Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹 Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳 Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺 Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En Vivo | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singtel TV GO | meWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

ITV 1 UK | ITVX | STV Scotland | STV Player

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.com | FOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

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Frequently asked questions

Argentina have been draw in Group J along with Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Argentina's first World Cup game will be on June 16, 2026, against Algeria.

Argentina has officially selected the Sporting KC Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas, as its team base camp.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi remains the creative heart and visionary leader of the squad. Manchester City's Julián Álvarez is a relentless, clinical focal point for the attack. Chelsea's Enzo Fernández is the tactical engine of the midfield, orchestrating play with precision. Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez is the team's defensive anchor, renowned for his composure under the highest pressure.

All three group stage matches for La Albiceleste will take place before midnight in Argentina.

TV Pública, Telefe, TyC Sports, and DSports will be the primary broadcasters providing live coverage throughout Argentina.

Argentina have qualified for the FIFA World Cup on 19 occasions: 1930, 1934, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026.

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