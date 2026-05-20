How to buy USA vs Paraguay tickets: World Cup ticket prices, SoFi Stadium information & more

An expectant nation is eagerly awaiting the United States' World Cup opener against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 12.

The tournament returns to US soil for the first time since 1994, and that proved to be one of the most successful editions ever, breaking average match and overall attendance records.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for USA vs Paraguay, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is USA vs Paraguay at the World Cup 2026?

USA World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The United States will be hoping for further improvement under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino. This is the Group D schedule that awaits the co-hosts:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Fri June 12 United States vs Paraguay SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Fri June 19 United States vs Australia Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Thu June 25 Turkey vs United States SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets

Paraguay World Cup 2026 Fixtures

West is best for Paraguay fans heading to North America for the World Cup this summer, with all three of their group matches being staged in California, as follows:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Fri June 12 United States vs Paraguay SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Fri June 19 Turkey vs Paraguay Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara) Tickets Thu June 25 Paraguay vs Australia Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara) Tickets

How to buy USA vs Paraguay tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are USA vs Paraguay tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium is an indoor multi-purpose stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, which opened in 2020 and occupies the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack.

The NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are SoFi's regular tenants, and in its American Football set-up, the stadium has a capacity of 70,240, though that can be increased for major events. It is scheduled to host the 2028 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

As well as staging numerous music concerts over the past five years, both Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 were held at the Inglewood venue.

It's no surprise that SoFi Stadium will be hosting eight matches during the 2026 World Cup, as it has become a renowned soccer spot. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final (Mexico 1-0 Panama) was played there, along with a couple of matches during the 2024 Copa America.

SoFi Stadium's World Cup capacity will be 69,650, as in its soccer configuration, seats need to be removed in the corner sections to accommodate a wider FIFA-standard pitch.