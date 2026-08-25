UFC Fight Night is the promotion's non-pay-per-view series, and it is where some of the fastest-rising names in mixed martial arts make their mark between the numbered blockbuster cards. Fans get ranked contenders, title eliminators, and hometown fighters headlining shows across the world, all without the pay-per-view price tag attached to a numbered event. With a packed run of Fight Nights landing across Asia, Europe and North America in the coming weeks, GOAL has everything you need to plan your trip and lock in a seat.

When is UFC Fight Night?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Aug 29 UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, China Tickets Sat, Sept 5 UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse Accor Arena, Paris, France Tickets Sat, Sept 12 Noche UFC 4: Rodriguez vs. Silva Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, USA Tickets Sat, Sept 19 UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA Tickets Sat, Sept 26 UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos Meta APEX, Las Vegas, USA Tickets Sat, Oct 3 UFC 332 Delta Center, Salt Lake City, USA Tickets Sat, Oct 17 UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada Tickets Sat, Oct 24 UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets Sat, Nov 7 UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brady Meta APEX, Las Vegas, USA Tickets

Where to buy UFC Fight Night tickets?

The UFC sells tickets directly through its official partners, usually Ticketmaster in most territories. A newsletter presale for registered UFC.com members typically opens a day before general sale, giving early access to better seating before tickets open up to everyone. UFC Fight Club members get an even earlier crack at tickets for select shows, which is worth considering if you are planning to attend more than one card this year.

Once general sale ends, StubHub becomes the best place to find late availability or a better price than face value, especially for shows that sell out quickly. Ticket quantities are usually capped per buyer on the official sale, so if you need a larger group booking, the resale market is often the simpler option.

How much are UFC Fight Night tickets?

Ticket prices vary significantly by venue, and that is where the real savings are for anyone chasing the cheapest way in. Full-size arena shows like Rogers Place in Edmonton and the Accor Arena in Paris tend to offer the best value, with tickets currently starting from around 123 US dollars and averaging somewhere in the 150 to 180 US dollar range for a standard seat.

Shows at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are a different story. The venue seats only a few hundred fans, so even though it hosts some of the promotion's most compelling matchups, resale prices can climb well past 1,000 US dollars for the cards with the strongest demand. If budget is the priority, an arena show in a bigger city is almost always the smarter buy over an Apex card.

Ringside and floor seats naturally sit at the top end of the market, typically running from 500 to 1,000 US dollars at Fight Night level, well below what the same seats would cost at a numbered pay-per-view. For the best possible price, book early once general sale opens, since prices on the secondary market climb steadily as fight week approaches. StubHub lets you compare every available listing side by side, making it simple to land the cheapest ticket that still gets you a good view of the Octagon.

Everything you need to know about UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night cards run on the same five-round main event, three-round undercard structure as every other UFC show, just without the pay-per-view fee attached. In the United States, Fight Nights stream live on Paramount+ as part of the UFC's broadcast deal, while other territories carry the action through their own regional partners. That accessibility is part of why Fight Night has become such a valuable stage for building new stars, since ranked contenders get main event billing far more often than they would on a stacked numbered card.

International expansion has been a major theme across this stretch of the calendar. Shanghai hosts back-to-back editions for the first time in years, Paris continues its run as one of Europe's most reliable UFC stops, and Edmonton welcomes the Octagon back for the first time since 2024. Each of these shows carries genuine stakes too, from bantamweight rankings on the line in Shanghai to a home crowd main event for Canada's Mike Malott.

Ticket demand tends to spike hardest around hometown fighters and title eliminator bouts, so booking as early as possible is the best way to guarantee good seats at a fair price, particularly for the international dates where capacity is more limited than a typical North American arena.