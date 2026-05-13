Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoSweden
Estadio BBVA
team-logoTunisia
Watch it on TSN1
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Sweden vs Tunisia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio BBVA information & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
Sweden
Tunisia
H. Mejbri

Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Sweden vs Tunisia

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its journey across North America with an exciting Group Stage clash between Sweden and Tunisia at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

This matchup brings together two teams with very different football identities. Sweden arrives with a strong European structure, physical presence, and tactical discipline, while Tunisia brings African intensity, defensive organisation, and rapid transitions that can trouble any opponent on their day.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to buy Sweden vs Tunisia tickets, including pricing, where to buy, hospitality packages, and how to secure the cheapest available seats before they sell out.

Book Sweden vs Tunisia World Cup TicketsBuy now

When is Sweden vs Tunisia?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 14, 2026Sweden vs TunisiaEstadio BBVA, MonterreyTickets

Sweden World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 14, 2026Sweden vs TunisiaEstadio BBVA, MonterreyTickets
June 20, 2026Sweden vs JapanTo be AT&T Stadium Address - TexasTickets
June 25, 2026Sweden vs NetherlandsNRG Stadium at NRG Park - Complex AddressTickets

Tunisia World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 14, 2026Sweden vs TunisiaEstadio BBVA, MonterreyTickets
June 20, 2026Tunisia vs NetherlandsEstadio BBVA, MonterreyTickets
June 25, 2026Tunisia vs JapanGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, KansasTickets

How can I get Sweden vs Tunisia tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Sweden vs Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but availability is expected to move quickly as the tournament approaches.

  • Official FIFA sales: Remaining tickets are released in phases on a first-come, first-served basis through FIFA’s official platform.
  • FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified tickets directly from other supporters at face value through the official resale system.
  • Secondary ticket platforms: Alternative marketplaces such as StubHub provide fast access to remaining and resale tickets when official inventory sells out.
  • Hospitality packages: Premium options include VIP seating, exclusive lounges, food and beverage services, and enhanced matchday experiences.

All World Cup tickets are fully digital and managed through the official FIFA ticketing app, meaning fans will need mobile access to enter the stadium.

Book Sweden vs Tunisia World Cup TicketsBuy now

How much are Sweden vs Tunisia tickets?

Ticket prices for the FIFA World Cup 2026 vary depending on category, demand, and seating location inside Estadio BBVA.

The cheapest tickets for group-stage matches are expected to start from around 60 USD, with prices rising significantly closer to matchday due to high demand.

CategoryGroup StageKnockout RoundsSemi-finals & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Estadio BBVA

Estadio BBVA in Monterrey is one of Mexico’s most modern stadiums and a key venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Known for its striking design and mountain backdrop, the stadium offers one of the most visually impressive matchday experiences in the tournament.

With a capacity of over 50,000 fans, it is expected to deliver a vibrant atmosphere for Sweden vs Tunisia, especially with travelling supporters from both continents.

Book Sweden vs Tunisia World Cup TicketsBuy now

Frequently asked questions

Sweden vs Tunisia will take place on June 14, 2026, at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico.

 

Tickets can be purchased through FIFA’s official ticketing platform, the FIFA resale marketplace, and verified secondary platforms such as StubHub.

 

The cheapest tickets are expected to start from around $60 to $120 in Category 4 seating, depending on demand and availability.

 

Yes, all FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are fully digital and accessed through the official FIFA ticketing app.

 

Yes, if you use verified platforms such as StubHub, which provide buyer protection and ensure valid ticket delivery.

 

Estadio BBVA can host around 50,000+ fans during FIFA World Cup matches.

 

Yes, hospitality packages are available and include premium seating, food and beverage services, and exclusive matchday experiences.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting