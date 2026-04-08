Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sweden World Cup ticketsGetty
Sweden World Cup tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Sweden World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Sweden
FIFA Club World Cup

Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to see Sweden at the World Cup.

After a determined qualifying journey, Sweden is looking to make a massive impact on the global stage once again at the World Cup 2026

The expansion to 48 teams has created a unique atmosphere for this tournament, providing Sweden with the perfect platform to reclaim its status as one of Europe’s most dangerous competitors. 

Will Sweden emulate their historic runs of the past and captivate fans across the Atlantic? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost to ensure you don't miss a minute of the action.

Sweden World Cup Tickets Buy Now

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. This historic edition marks the first time three nations have shared hosting duties, promising a diverse and vibrant experience for travelling fans.

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN

A total of 104 matches will be played over 34 days. With 48 teams participating, the tournament is larger and more accessible than ever before. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Sweden’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixture VenueTickets
Friday, June 12Sweden vs Tunisia (7 pm)Gillette Stadium (Boston)Tickets
Thursday, June 18Sweden vs Netherlands (8 pm)MetLife Stadium (New Jersey)Tickets
Wednesday, June 24Japan vs Sweden (6 pm)Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)Tickets

Sweden’s North American adventure is expected to kick off on the East Coast of the United States. Playing in iconic venues like the Gillette Stadium in Boston provides a fantastic backdrop for fans travelling from Scandinavia, offering relatively shorter flight times compared to West Coast venues.

The clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is anticipated to be a highlight of the group stage. Located just outside New York City, this venue is known for its massive capacity and electric atmosphere, ensuring that the Swedish supporters will be heard loud and clear. 

The final group game in Philadelphia will be a crucial encounter that could determine Sweden’s path into the Round of 32.

Sweden World Cup Tickets Buy Now

How to buy Sweden World Cup 2026 tickets

Last-Minute Sales Phase

From April 2026, any remaining tickets for Sweden’s matches will be released on a first-come, first-served basis through official channels. These typically go very fast as the tournament fever begins to take hold globally.

To access these, fans must have a registered FIFA account. Given the high population of Swedish descendants in North America and the travelling support, these tickets are expected to be snapped up within minutes of release.

Secondary Marketplaces

Following the Last-Minute Sales Phase, secondary marketplaces and the FIFA Official Resale Marketplace (which reopened on April 2, 2026) will be the only places you can buy a World Cup ticket.

With over three million tickets remaining for this phase out of the total seven million available, fans will be desperate to get their hands on a World Cup ticket.

If you're still looking for last-minute tickets, fans can head to secondary markets like StubHub.

Sweden World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets for Sweden's group stage fixtures are designed to be accessible, with prices starting as low as $60 for certain categories. The pricing is tiered based on the quality of the view and the importance of the match.

  • Category 1: Premium seating located along the sidelines, offering the best views of the pitch.
  • Category 2: Located in the corners and higher sidelines, providing a great balance of perspective and price.
  • Category 3: Excellent value seating, typically located in the higher tiers of the stadium.
  • Category 4: The most affordable option, usually reserved for local residents or those on a budget, located behind the goals.
StageTicket price range (USD)
Group Stage$60 - $650
Round of 32$100 - $800
Round of 16$175 - $1,000
Quarter-Finals$220 - $1,500
Semi-Finals$650 - $3,500
Final$2,000 - $8,000

How to get Sweden World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

For those looking to enjoy the World Cup in ultimate comfort, hospitality packages offer a premium experience that includes gourmet food, beverages, and the best seats in the house.

World Cup hospitality packages for Swedish matches include:

  • Single Match: Starting at $1,500 USD per person. These packages usually include access to exclusive lounges and premium padded seating.
  • Follow My Team: This package ensures you have hospitality access for all of Sweden's group games, providing a consistent luxury experience as you follow the team across different cities.
  • Venue Series: If you prefer to stay in one city, such as New Jersey, you can purchase a series that covers all matches held at that specific stadium.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
USAMetLife Stadium (New Jersey)82,500
USAAT&T Stadium (Dallas)94,000
USASoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)70,240
USAGillette Stadium (Boston)65,878
USALincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)69,796
MexicoEstadio Azteca (Mexico City)87,523
MexicoEstadio Akron (Guadalajara)48,071
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver)54,500
CanadaBMO Field (Toronto)45,000

Frequently asked questions

The primary and only official source for tickets is the FIFA Ticketing Portal (FIFA.com/tickets). As Sweden was among the final nations to confirm their spot in the tournament (qualifying in late March 2026), a specific "PMA late qualifier supporters sales phase" was integrated into the current Last-Minute Sales Phase. This window opened on April 1, 2026, and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to check the portal regularly as new batches of tickets are released on a rolling basis.

Official Resale: FIFA’s official Resale/Exchange Marketplace reopened on April 2, 2026. This is the only authorized platform where fans can securely buy and sell tickets at face value (subject to a 15% fee).

Secondary Marketplaces: For matches that are completely sold out on official channels, trusted third-party platforms like StubHub, offer a reliable way to find seats. While these sites provide greater availability, especially for high-demand fixtures in major US cities, prices will vary based on market demand and may exceed original face value.

Official ticket prices for Sweden's group stage matches vary by category and venue. In the current sales phase, Category 4 tickets (reserved for host nation residents) start as low as $60, while Category 1–3 tickets for the general public typically range from $175 to $650. However, due to FIFA’s new dynamic pricing model for 2026, costs for high-demand fixtures—such as matches at MetLife Stadium or AT&T Stadium- can fluctuate significantly. On secondary markets, entry-level prices for Sweden's matches are currently trending between $350 and $900, depending on the opponent and location.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting