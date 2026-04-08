After a determined qualifying journey, Sweden is looking to make a massive impact on the global stage once again at the World Cup 2026.

The expansion to 48 teams has created a unique atmosphere for this tournament, providing Sweden with the perfect platform to reclaim its status as one of Europe’s most dangerous competitors.

Will Sweden emulate their historic runs of the past and captivate fans across the Atlantic? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost to ensure you don't miss a minute of the action.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. This historic edition marks the first time three nations have shared hosting duties, promising a diverse and vibrant experience for travelling fans.

A total of 104 matches will be played over 34 days. With 48 teams participating, the tournament is larger and more accessible than ever before. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Sweden’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Friday, June 12 Sweden vs Tunisia (7 pm) Gillette Stadium (Boston) Tickets Thursday, June 18 Sweden vs Netherlands (8 pm) MetLife Stadium (New Jersey) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Japan vs Sweden (6 pm) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets

Sweden’s North American adventure is expected to kick off on the East Coast of the United States. Playing in iconic venues like the Gillette Stadium in Boston provides a fantastic backdrop for fans travelling from Scandinavia, offering relatively shorter flight times compared to West Coast venues.

The clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is anticipated to be a highlight of the group stage. Located just outside New York City, this venue is known for its massive capacity and electric atmosphere, ensuring that the Swedish supporters will be heard loud and clear.

The final group game in Philadelphia will be a crucial encounter that could determine Sweden’s path into the Round of 32.

How to buy Sweden World Cup 2026 tickets

Last-Minute Sales Phase

From April 2026, any remaining tickets for Sweden’s matches will be released on a first-come, first-served basis through official channels. These typically go very fast as the tournament fever begins to take hold globally.

To access these, fans must have a registered FIFA account. Given the high population of Swedish descendants in North America and the travelling support, these tickets are expected to be snapped up within minutes of release.

Secondary Marketplaces

Following the Last-Minute Sales Phase, secondary marketplaces and the FIFA Official Resale Marketplace (which reopened on April 2, 2026) will be the only places you can buy a World Cup ticket.

With over three million tickets remaining for this phase out of the total seven million available, fans will be desperate to get their hands on a World Cup ticket.

If you're still looking for last-minute tickets, fans can head to secondary markets like StubHub.

Sweden World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets for Sweden's group stage fixtures are designed to be accessible, with prices starting as low as $60 for certain categories. The pricing is tiered based on the quality of the view and the importance of the match.

Category 1: Premium seating located along the sidelines, offering the best views of the pitch.

Premium seating located along the sidelines, offering the best views of the pitch. Category 2: Located in the corners and higher sidelines, providing a great balance of perspective and price.

Located in the corners and higher sidelines, providing a great balance of perspective and price. Category 3: Excellent value seating, typically located in the higher tiers of the stadium.

Excellent value seating, typically located in the higher tiers of the stadium. Category 4: The most affordable option, usually reserved for local residents or those on a budget, located behind the goals.

Stage Ticket price range (USD) Group Stage $60 - $650 Round of 32 $100 - $800 Round of 16 $175 - $1,000 Quarter-Finals $220 - $1,500 Semi-Finals $650 - $3,500 Final $2,000 - $8,000

How to get Sweden World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

For those looking to enjoy the World Cup in ultimate comfort, hospitality packages offer a premium experience that includes gourmet food, beverages, and the best seats in the house.

World Cup hospitality packages for Swedish matches include:

Single Match: Starting at $1,500 USD per person . These packages usually include access to exclusive lounges and premium padded seating.

Starting at . These packages usually include access to exclusive lounges and premium padded seating. Follow My Team: This package ensures you have hospitality access for all of Sweden's group games, providing a consistent luxury experience as you follow the team across different cities.

This package ensures you have hospitality access for all of Sweden's group games, providing a consistent luxury experience as you follow the team across different cities. Venue Series: If you prefer to stay in one city, such as New Jersey, you can purchase a series that covers all matches held at that specific stadium.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?