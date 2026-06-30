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Spain v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
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Spain's route to the World Cup Final: Round of 32 match details, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

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Where will the 2010 World Cup winners be playing and who might they face if they go all the way to the Final

Spain may have made a sluggish start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde, but the 2010 global soccer kings have got their act together since and now that they've reached the knockout stages, they'll be looking to go through the gears and ramp up their efforts.

Following that shock goalless draw in their tournament opener, La Roja slotted four past Saudi Arabia, thanks to Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal, and clinched a 1-0 victory over Uruguay in one of the standout clashes of the group stages.

Next up for Luis de la Fuente' flamboyant array of stars, it's a Round of 32 encounter against Austria at SoFi Stadium on Thursday (July 2).

Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Spain between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.

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Spain World Cup 2026 fixtures and results

Date

Fixture (local KO time)

Venue

Final Score / Tickets

Monday, June 15

Spain vs Cape Verde (12pm ET)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

0-0

Sunday, June 21

Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12pm ET)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Spain won 4-0

Friday, June 26

Uruguay vs Spain (6pm CST)

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Spain won 1-0

Thursday, July 2

Spain vs Austria (12pm PT)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

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Spain's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As Spain finished top of Group H, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.

If Spain beat Austria, they will face either Portugal or Croatia in Dallas during the Round of 16. If an Iberian Derby clash with Portugal does happen, it will be the first time that Spain have met Portugal at the World Cup since that stunning 3-3 group stage draw in 2018, in which Ronaldo completed a hat-trick (and grabbed a vital equaliser) with a sublime free-kick in the 88th minute.

Following the Round of 16, it could be USA or Belgium in the quarter-finals, France or Morocco in the semi-finals and Brazil/Argentina/Mexico/England in the Final.

Date (local KO time)

Round

Venue

Possible Fixture

Tickets

July 2 (12pm PT)

Round of 32

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Spain vs Austria

Tickets

July 6 (2pm CDT)

Round of 16

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Match 93: vs Portugal or Croatia

Tickets

July 10 (12pm PT)

Quarter-Finals

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Match 98: vs Winner Match 94

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July 14 (2pm CDT)

Semi-Finals

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Match 101: vs Winner Match 97

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July 19 (3pm ET)

Final

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Match 104: vs Winner Match 102

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Group H - Final Standings

Rank

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

Status

1st

Spain

3

2

1

0

5

0

+5

7

Qualified

2nd

Cape Verde

3

0

3

0

2

2

0

3

Qualified

3rd

Uruguay

3

0

2

1

3

4

-1

2

Eliminated

4th

Saudi Arabia

3

0

2

1

1

5

-4

2

Eliminated

How to buy Spain World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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Spain World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Who is in the Spain World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Spain at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position

Player

Current Club

Goalkeepers

David Raya

Arsenal


Joan García

Barcelona


Unai Simón

Athletic Bilbao

Defenders

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona


Marc Cucurella

Chelsea


Eric García

Barcelona


Alejandro Grimaldo

Bayer Leverkusen


Aymeric Laporte

Athletic Bilbao


Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid


Pedro Porro

Tottenham Hotspur


Marc Pubill

Atletico Madrid

Midfielders

Álex Baena

Atletico Madrid


Gavi

Barcelona


Mikel Merino

Arsenal


Pedri

Barcelona


Rodri

Manchester City


Fabián Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain


Martín Zubimendi

Arsenal

Forwards

Borja Iglesias

Celta Vigo


Víctor Muñoz

Osasuna


Dani Olmo

Barcelona


Mikel Oyarzabal

Real Sociedad


Yéremy Pino

Crystal Palace


Ferran Torres

Barcelona


Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao


Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

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Shop: Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 kits have a fresh yet tradition-rich identity. adidas delivers a set rooted in the nation’s footballing DNA, combining classic colour cues with modern detailing ahead of La Roja’s campaign in North America.

Spain’s home jersey for the 2026 World Cup brings a contemporary polish to one of world football’s most recognisable colourways. A clean red base forms the backdrop for thin repeating yellow pinstripes, inspired directly by the Spanish flag and the national crest. On the back of the neck, the word “ESPAÑA” is printed, as a subtle but meaningful touch designed to carry the spirit of the nation into every match.

Adidas pairs the shirt with navy shorts trimmed in red and yellow, and navy socks that continue the national colour palette, creating a cohesive head-to-toe look that blends tradition with modern performance tech.

Shop Spain kits at AdidasBuy Now

How to watch Spain matches with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now


Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

David Villa is Spain’s all-time World Cup Finals top scorer after netting nine times during appearances at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 tournaments. Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos are tied for most World Cup finals' caps with 17 apiece for the Spanish.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

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