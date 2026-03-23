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Giovanni Di Lorenzo of Napoli lifts the Serie A TIM Scudetto title trophyGetty Images
Book Serie A tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Serie A 2026 tickets: Prices, upcoming fixtures, stadium information & more

Make your Serie A dreams come true by booking tickets to a match this season

Known for its rich history, technical style of play, defensive rigour, and passionate fanbase, Serie A has been consistently ranked among the strongest leagues in global football. 

Serie A is home to several of football's most successful and renowned clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. These teams have played key roles in European football history.

It's set to be another stunning Serie A season, so let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your footballing dreams come true by securing a ticket to a Serie A match this season, including where to buy them and current prices.

Serie A tickets Book now 

Upcoming Serie A 2026 fixtures

MatchdayDate & Time (Local)FixtureLocation (Stadium)Tickets
31Sat, 4 Apr - 15:00Sassuolo vs. CagliariMapei StadiumTickets
31Sat, 4 Apr - 18:00Verona vs. FiorentinaBentegodiTickets
31Sat, 4 Apr - 20:45Lazio vs. ParmaStadio OlimpicoTickets
31Sun, 5 Apr - 15:00Cremonese vs. BolognaStadio Giovanni ZiniTickets
31Sun, 5 Apr - 18:00Pisa vs. TorinoArena GaribaldiTickets
31Sun, 5 Apr - 20:45Inter Milan vs. AS RomaSan SiroTickets
31Mon, 6 Apr - 15:00Udinese vs. ComoBluenergy StadiumTickets
31Mon, 6 Apr - 18:00Lecce vs. AtalantaStadio Via del MareTickets
31Mon, 6 Apr - 18:00Juventus vs. GenoaAllianz StadiumTickets
31Mon, 6 Apr - 20:45Napoli vs. AC MilanStadio Diego MaradonaTickets
32Fri, 10 Apr - 20:45AS Roma vs. PisaStadio OlimpicoTickets
32Sat, 11 Apr - 15:00Cagliari vs. CremoneseUnipol DomusTickets
32Sat, 11 Apr - 15:00Torino vs. VeronaOlimpico Grande TorinoTickets
32Sat, 11 Apr - 18:00AC Milan vs. UdineseSan SiroTickets
32Sat, 11 Apr - 20:45Atalanta vs. JuventusGewiss StadiumTickets
32Sun, 12 Apr - 12:30Genoa vs. SassuoloLuigi FerrarisTickets
32Sun, 12 Apr - 15:00Parma vs. NapoliEnnio TardiniTickets
32Sun, 12 Apr - 18:00Bologna vs. LecceRenato Dall'AraTickets
32Sun, 12 Apr - 20:45Como vs. Inter MilanG. SinigagliaTickets
32Mon, 13 Apr - 20:45Fiorentina vs. LazioArtemio FranchiTickets
33Fri, 17 Apr - 18:30Sassuolo vs. ComoMapei StadiumTickets
33Fri, 17 Apr - 20:45Inter Milan vs. CagliariSan SiroTickets
33Sat, 18 Apr - 15:00Udinese vs. ParmaBluenergy StadiumTickets
33Sat, 18 Apr - 18:00Napoli vs. LazioStadio Diego MaradonaTickets
33Sat, 18 Apr - 20:45AS Roma vs. AtalantaStadio OlimpicoTickets
33Sun, 19 Apr - 12:30Cremonese vs. TorinoStadio Giovanni ZiniTickets
33Sun, 19 Apr - 15:00Verona vs. AC MilanBentegodiTickets
33Sun, 19 Apr - 18:00Pisa vs. GenoaArena GaribaldiTickets
33Sun, 19 Apr - 20:45Juventus vs. BolognaAllianz StadiumTickets
33Mon, 20 Apr - 20:45Lecce vs. FiorentinaStadio Via del MareTickets
34Fri, 24 Apr - 20:45Napoli vs. CremoneseStadio Diego MaradonaTickets
34Sat, 25 Apr - 15:00Parma vs. PisaEnnio TardiniTickets
34Sat, 25 Apr - 18:00Bologna vs. AS RomaRenato Dall'AraTickets
34Sat, 25 Apr - 20:45Verona vs. LecceBentegodiTickets
34Sun, 26 Apr - 12:30Fiorentina vs. SassuoloArtemio FranchiTickets
34Sun, 26 Apr - 15:00Genoa vs. ComoLuigi FerrarisTickets
34Sun, 26 Apr - 18:00Torino vs. Inter MilanOlimpico Grande TorinoTickets
34Sun, 26 Apr - 20:45AC Milan vs. JuventusSan SiroTickets
34Mon, 27 Apr - 18:30Cagliari vs. AtalantaUnipol DomusTickets
34Mon, 27 Apr - 20:45Lazio vs. UdineseStadio OlimpicoTickets

How to buy Serie A tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. 

To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. 

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as Viagogo.

Serie A tickets Book now 

How much are Serie A tickets?

The cost of Serie A tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club, with the lowest-priced tickets starting at €40on resale sites.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Milan derby (AC Milan vs Inter Milan) and the Rome Derby (Roma vs Lazio) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Below, GOAL shows you the 2025-2026 Serie A clubs, their home stadiums, expected matchday ticket price ranges, as well as season ticket starting prices.

2025-26 Serie A clubs by ticket price

Club Stadium Ticket Price Range (Adult)Season Ticket (Adult)
AtalantaGewiss Stadium€13 - €100From €340
BolognaStadio Renato Dall'Ara€18 - €130From €325
CagliariUnipol Domus€12 - €100From €300
ComoStadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia€9 - €28From €390
CremoneseStadio Giovanni Zini€12 - €45From €300
FiorentinaStadio Artemio Franchi €20 - €70From €350
GenoaStadio Luigi Ferraris €15 - €50From €240
Hellas VeronaStadio Marcantonio Bentegodi €12 - €28From €145
Inter MilanSan Siro €30 - €275From €399
JuventusJuventus Stadium €30 - €105From €529
LazioStadio Olimpico €20 - €80From €529
LecceStadio Via del mare €9 - €50From €305
AC MilanSan Siro €20 - €250 From €430
Napoli Stadio Diego Armando Maradona €10 - €90 From €280
Parma Stadio Ennio Tardini €15 - €55 From €260
Pisa Arena Garibaldi – Stadio Romeo Anconetani TBC From €205
RomaStadio Olimpico €25 - €80From €277
SassuoloMapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore €20 - €100From €180
Torino Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino €20 - €60From €245
UdineseStadio Friuli €10 - €60From €250

Frequently asked questions

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. You can also purchase tickets at physical ticket offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as SeatPick.

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market such as SeatPick. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Serie A match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as Inter Milan and Juventus for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

Juventus hold the record for the most Serie A title triumphs, having landed 36 trophies in total. Their dominance spans decades, with notable success in the 2010s, where they won an Italian record nine consecutive titles from 2012 to 2020.

The San Siro, officially known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, is the largest stadium in Serie A. Located in Milan, it's a colossal arena with a seating capacity of 80,018 and is shared by fierce rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan.

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