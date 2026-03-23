How to buy Serie A 2026 tickets: Prices, upcoming fixtures, stadium information & more

Known for its rich history, technical style of play, defensive rigour, and passionate fanbase, Serie A has been consistently ranked among the strongest leagues in global football.

Serie A is home to several of football's most successful and renowned clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. These teams have played key roles in European football history.

It's set to be another stunning Serie A season, so let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your footballing dreams come true by securing a ticket to a Serie A match this season, including where to buy them and current prices.

Upcoming Serie A 2026 fixtures

Matchday Date & Time (Local) Fixture Location (Stadium) Tickets 31 Sat, 4 Apr - 15:00 Sassuolo vs. Cagliari Mapei Stadium Tickets 31 Sat, 4 Apr - 18:00 Verona vs. Fiorentina Bentegodi Tickets 31 Sat, 4 Apr - 20:45 Lazio vs. Parma Stadio Olimpico Tickets 31 Sun, 5 Apr - 15:00 Cremonese vs. Bologna Stadio Giovanni Zini Tickets 31 Sun, 5 Apr - 18:00 Pisa vs. Torino Arena Garibaldi Tickets 31 Sun, 5 Apr - 20:45 Inter Milan vs. AS Roma San Siro Tickets 31 Mon, 6 Apr - 15:00 Udinese vs. Como Bluenergy Stadium Tickets 31 Mon, 6 Apr - 18:00 Lecce vs. Atalanta Stadio Via del Mare Tickets 31 Mon, 6 Apr - 18:00 Juventus vs. Genoa Allianz Stadium Tickets 31 Mon, 6 Apr - 20:45 Napoli vs. AC Milan Stadio Diego Maradona Tickets 32 Fri, 10 Apr - 20:45 AS Roma vs. Pisa Stadio Olimpico Tickets 32 Sat, 11 Apr - 15:00 Cagliari vs. Cremonese Unipol Domus Tickets 32 Sat, 11 Apr - 15:00 Torino vs. Verona Olimpico Grande Torino Tickets 32 Sat, 11 Apr - 18:00 AC Milan vs. Udinese San Siro Tickets 32 Sat, 11 Apr - 20:45 Atalanta vs. Juventus Gewiss Stadium Tickets 32 Sun, 12 Apr - 12:30 Genoa vs. Sassuolo Luigi Ferraris Tickets 32 Sun, 12 Apr - 15:00 Parma vs. Napoli Ennio Tardini Tickets 32 Sun, 12 Apr - 18:00 Bologna vs. Lecce Renato Dall'Ara Tickets 32 Sun, 12 Apr - 20:45 Como vs. Inter Milan G. Sinigaglia Tickets 32 Mon, 13 Apr - 20:45 Fiorentina vs. Lazio Artemio Franchi Tickets 33 Fri, 17 Apr - 18:30 Sassuolo vs. Como Mapei Stadium Tickets 33 Fri, 17 Apr - 20:45 Inter Milan vs. Cagliari San Siro Tickets 33 Sat, 18 Apr - 15:00 Udinese vs. Parma Bluenergy Stadium Tickets 33 Sat, 18 Apr - 18:00 Napoli vs. Lazio Stadio Diego Maradona Tickets 33 Sat, 18 Apr - 20:45 AS Roma vs. Atalanta Stadio Olimpico Tickets 33 Sun, 19 Apr - 12:30 Cremonese vs. Torino Stadio Giovanni Zini Tickets 33 Sun, 19 Apr - 15:00 Verona vs. AC Milan Bentegodi Tickets 33 Sun, 19 Apr - 18:00 Pisa vs. Genoa Arena Garibaldi Tickets 33 Sun, 19 Apr - 20:45 Juventus vs. Bologna Allianz Stadium Tickets 33 Mon, 20 Apr - 20:45 Lecce vs. Fiorentina Stadio Via del Mare Tickets 34 Fri, 24 Apr - 20:45 Napoli vs. Cremonese Stadio Diego Maradona Tickets 34 Sat, 25 Apr - 15:00 Parma vs. Pisa Ennio Tardini Tickets 34 Sat, 25 Apr - 18:00 Bologna vs. AS Roma Renato Dall'Ara Tickets 34 Sat, 25 Apr - 20:45 Verona vs. Lecce Bentegodi Tickets 34 Sun, 26 Apr - 12:30 Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo Artemio Franchi Tickets 34 Sun, 26 Apr - 15:00 Genoa vs. Como Luigi Ferraris Tickets 34 Sun, 26 Apr - 18:00 Torino vs. Inter Milan Olimpico Grande Torino Tickets 34 Sun, 26 Apr - 20:45 AC Milan vs. Juventus San Siro Tickets 34 Mon, 27 Apr - 18:30 Cagliari vs. Atalanta Unipol Domus Tickets 34 Mon, 27 Apr - 20:45 Lazio vs. Udinese Stadio Olimpico Tickets

How to buy Serie A tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages.

To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as Viagogo.

How much are Serie A tickets?

The cost of Serie A tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club, with the lowest-priced tickets starting at €40 on resale sites.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Milan derby (AC Milan vs Inter Milan) and the Rome Derby (Roma vs Lazio) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Below, GOAL shows you the 2025-2026 Serie A clubs, their home stadiums, expected matchday ticket price ranges, as well as season ticket starting prices.

2025-26 Serie A clubs by ticket price