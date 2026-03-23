How to buy Serie A 2026 tickets: Prices, upcoming fixtures, stadium information & more

Known for its rich history, technical style of play, defensive rigour, and passionate fanbase, Serie A has been consistently ranked among the strongest leagues in global football.
Serie A is home to several of football's most successful and renowned clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. These teams have played key roles in European football history.
It's set to be another stunning Serie A season, so let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your footballing dreams come true by securing a ticket to a Serie A match this season, including where to buy them and current prices.
Upcoming Serie A 2026 fixtures
|Matchday
|Date & Time (Local)
|Fixture
|Location (Stadium)
|Tickets
|31
|Sat, 4 Apr - 15:00
|Sassuolo vs. Cagliari
|Mapei Stadium
|Tickets
|31
|Sat, 4 Apr - 18:00
|Verona vs. Fiorentina
|Bentegodi
|Tickets
|31
|Sat, 4 Apr - 20:45
|Lazio vs. Parma
|Stadio Olimpico
|Tickets
|31
|Sun, 5 Apr - 15:00
|Cremonese vs. Bologna
|Stadio Giovanni Zini
|Tickets
|31
|Sun, 5 Apr - 18:00
|Pisa vs. Torino
|Arena Garibaldi
|Tickets
|31
|Sun, 5 Apr - 20:45
|Inter Milan vs. AS Roma
|San Siro
|Tickets
|31
|Mon, 6 Apr - 15:00
|Udinese vs. Como
|Bluenergy Stadium
|Tickets
|31
|Mon, 6 Apr - 18:00
|Lecce vs. Atalanta
|Stadio Via del Mare
|Tickets
|31
|Mon, 6 Apr - 18:00
|Juventus vs. Genoa
|Allianz Stadium
|Tickets
|31
|Mon, 6 Apr - 20:45
|Napoli vs. AC Milan
|Stadio Diego Maradona
|Tickets
|32
|Fri, 10 Apr - 20:45
|AS Roma vs. Pisa
|Stadio Olimpico
|Tickets
|32
|Sat, 11 Apr - 15:00
|Cagliari vs. Cremonese
|Unipol Domus
|Tickets
|32
|Sat, 11 Apr - 15:00
|Torino vs. Verona
|Olimpico Grande Torino
|Tickets
|32
|Sat, 11 Apr - 18:00
|AC Milan vs. Udinese
|San Siro
|Tickets
|32
|Sat, 11 Apr - 20:45
|Atalanta vs. Juventus
|Gewiss Stadium
|Tickets
|32
|Sun, 12 Apr - 12:30
|Genoa vs. Sassuolo
|Luigi Ferraris
|Tickets
|32
|Sun, 12 Apr - 15:00
|Parma vs. Napoli
|Ennio Tardini
|Tickets
|32
|Sun, 12 Apr - 18:00
|Bologna vs. Lecce
|Renato Dall'Ara
|Tickets
|32
|Sun, 12 Apr - 20:45
|Como vs. Inter Milan
|G. Sinigaglia
|Tickets
|32
|Mon, 13 Apr - 20:45
|Fiorentina vs. Lazio
|Artemio Franchi
|Tickets
|33
|Fri, 17 Apr - 18:30
|Sassuolo vs. Como
|Mapei Stadium
|Tickets
|33
|Fri, 17 Apr - 20:45
|Inter Milan vs. Cagliari
|San Siro
|Tickets
|33
|Sat, 18 Apr - 15:00
|Udinese vs. Parma
|Bluenergy Stadium
|Tickets
|33
|Sat, 18 Apr - 18:00
|Napoli vs. Lazio
|Stadio Diego Maradona
|Tickets
|33
|Sat, 18 Apr - 20:45
|AS Roma vs. Atalanta
|Stadio Olimpico
|Tickets
|33
|Sun, 19 Apr - 12:30
|Cremonese vs. Torino
|Stadio Giovanni Zini
|Tickets
|33
|Sun, 19 Apr - 15:00
|Verona vs. AC Milan
|Bentegodi
|Tickets
|33
|Sun, 19 Apr - 18:00
|Pisa vs. Genoa
|Arena Garibaldi
|Tickets
|33
|Sun, 19 Apr - 20:45
|Juventus vs. Bologna
|Allianz Stadium
|Tickets
|33
|Mon, 20 Apr - 20:45
|Lecce vs. Fiorentina
|Stadio Via del Mare
|Tickets
|34
|Fri, 24 Apr - 20:45
|Napoli vs. Cremonese
|Stadio Diego Maradona
|Tickets
|34
|Sat, 25 Apr - 15:00
|Parma vs. Pisa
|Ennio Tardini
|Tickets
|34
|Sat, 25 Apr - 18:00
|Bologna vs. AS Roma
|Renato Dall'Ara
|Tickets
|34
|Sat, 25 Apr - 20:45
|Verona vs. Lecce
|Bentegodi
|Tickets
|34
|Sun, 26 Apr - 12:30
|Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo
|Artemio Franchi
|Tickets
|34
|Sun, 26 Apr - 15:00
|Genoa vs. Como
|Luigi Ferraris
|Tickets
|34
|Sun, 26 Apr - 18:00
|Torino vs. Inter Milan
|Olimpico Grande Torino
|Tickets
|34
|Sun, 26 Apr - 20:45
|AC Milan vs. Juventus
|San Siro
|Tickets
|34
|Mon, 27 Apr - 18:30
|Cagliari vs. Atalanta
|Unipol Domus
|Tickets
|34
|Mon, 27 Apr - 20:45
|Lazio vs. Udinese
|Stadio Olimpico
|Tickets
How to buy Serie A tickets?
Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages.
To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section.
If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as Viagogo.
How much are Serie A tickets?
The cost of Serie A tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club, with the lowest-priced tickets starting at €40on resale sites.
In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Milan derby (AC Milan vs Inter Milan) and the Rome Derby (Roma vs Lazio) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.
Below, GOAL shows you the 2025-2026 Serie A clubs, their home stadiums, expected matchday ticket price ranges, as well as season ticket starting prices.
2025-26 Serie A clubs by ticket price
|Club
|Stadium
|Ticket Price Range (Adult)
|Season Ticket (Adult)
|Atalanta
|Gewiss Stadium
|€13 - €100
|From €340
|Bologna
|Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
|€18 - €130
|From €325
|Cagliari
|Unipol Domus
|€12 - €100
|From €300
|Como
|Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia
|€9 - €28
|From €390
|Cremonese
|Stadio Giovanni Zini
|€12 - €45
|From €300
|Fiorentina
|Stadio Artemio Franchi
|€20 - €70
|From €350
|Genoa
|Stadio Luigi Ferraris
|€15 - €50
|From €240
|Hellas Verona
|Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi
|€12 - €28
|From €145
|Inter Milan
|San Siro
|€30 - €275
|From €399
|Juventus
|Juventus Stadium
|€30 - €105
|From €529
|Lazio
|Stadio Olimpico
|€20 - €80
|From €529
|Lecce
|Stadio Via del mare
|€9 - €50
|From €305
|AC Milan
|San Siro
|€20 - €250
|From €430
|Napoli
|Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
|€10 - €90
|From €280
|Parma
|Stadio Ennio Tardini
|€15 - €55
|From €260
|Pisa
|Arena Garibaldi – Stadio Romeo Anconetani
|TBC
|From €205
|Roma
|Stadio Olimpico
|€25 - €80
|From €277
|Sassuolo
|Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore
|€20 - €100
|From €180
|Torino
|Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
|€20 - €60
|From €245
|Udinese
|Stadio Friuli
|€10 - €60
|From €250