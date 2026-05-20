How to buy Scotland vs Brazil tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Hard Rock Stadium information & more

Scotland returns to football’s grandest stage for a monumental showdown against Brazil, in what promises to be a decisive final Group C fixture for both nations at the 2026 World Cup.

The Tartan Army, making their highly anticipated return to the tournament after nearly three decades, is looking to cause a historic upset in this pivotal group finale. Scotland aims to navigate this encounter with the hope of securing a place in the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, Brazil arrives as perennial favorites, carrying immense pressure. The five-time champions look to assert their dominance with an elite squad competing at the pinnacle of the sport, and the Seleção are more than capable.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Scotland vs Brazil, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Scotland vs Brazil at the World Cup 2026?

World Cup - Grp. C Hard Rock Stadium

Scotland World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 2026 Haiti vs Scotland Gillette Stadium, Boston Tickets June 20 2026 Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium, Boston Tickets June 25 2026 Scotland vs Brazil Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tickets

Brazil World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 2026 Brazil vs Morocco MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets June 20 2026 Brazil vs Haiti Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 25 2026 Scotland vs Brazil Hard Rock Stadium, Inglewood Tickets

How to buy Scotland vs Brazil tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Scotland vs Brazil tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Scotland vs Brazil match in Miami, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the Seleção faces off against the Tartan Army in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $1,140 to $1,250 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $1,140 – $1,800

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $1,850 – $2,500

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $2,600 – $4,500

Hospitality/VIP: $5,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Miami is a premier global destination and a primary hub for international supporters, local and tourist demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Scotland vs Brazil head-to-head record

SCO Last match BRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Brazil 2 - 0 Scotland 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Where is Scotland vs Brazil?

Scotland vs Brazil on June 25 is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 65,000 seats.

Located in Miami Gardens, Florida, the stadium underwent a massive $550 million renovation to transform into a world-class football facility.

The most striking feature of this overhaul is the open-air canopy that covers 90% of the spectator seating, providing much-needed shade from the Florida sun and protection from rain while keeping the pitch open to the elements.

The venue is also known for its four giant high-definition video boards situated in each corner of the upper bowl, ensuring a clear view of replays from every angle.

Despite its large scale, the renovation specifically moved the seating bowl 25 feet closer to the pitch, creating an electric and intimate atmosphere that bridges the gap between the fans and the high-stakes action on the field.