How to get Scotland vs North Macedonia tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League returns with a high-stakes fixture as Scotland prepare to face North Macedonia in a critical Group E clash. Both sides are aiming to gain upper-hand momentum in the group, making this international encounter a must-watch event for supporters across Europe.

With a history of fiercely contested matches between these nations, atmosphere inside the stadium is expected to be Electric. Fans can expect physical, end-to-end action as key tournament promotion and ranking points hang strictly in the balance.

GOAL has got you covered with all the official match info, pricing details, and instant instructions on how to secure your seat today.

When is Scotland vs North Macedonia UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Scotland vs North Macedonia takes place at Hampden Park in Glasgow, with kick-off time yet to be confirmed.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 Nov 13, 2026 - 14:45 Hampden Park

Where to buy Scotland vs North Macedonia tickets?

The official ticket distribution for this UEFA Nations League fixture is handled directly by the host football association online portal, which provides access to primary general public sales. Supporters should register early on the official platform to secure standard tickets before standard allocations sell out.

If the primary sales window closes or seats are fully booked on the official platform, secondary market platforms like Ticombo are your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Scotland vs North Macedonia tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €35 for general seating options, depending on stadium section tier and category selection.

For secondary marketplace platforms lik Ticombo, secondary market entry pricing starts at around €90 per seat when primary standard ticket inventory sells out.

Scotland vs North Macedonia UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Scotland vs North Macedonia Form

Scotland have won three of their last five matches, with two defeats and no draws in that run. Their most recent results came at the World Cup, where they lost 3-0 to Brazil and 1-0 to Morocco. Before those setbacks, they beat Haiti 1-0 and recorded a 4-1 win over Curacao, demonstrating their attacking threat on the right day. Across those five fixtures, Scotland scored six goals and conceded five.

North Macedonia have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five games while drawing two and losing two. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 defeat to Turkey, and they also suffered a 4-0 loss to Denmark in World Cup qualification. A 7-1 defeat to Wales earlier in the campaign represents their heaviest result in this run. North Macedonia scored just one goal and conceded fifteen across those five matches.

Scotland vs North Macedonia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in September 2013, when Scotland won 2-1 away in North Macedonia during World Cup qualification. Looking across the last four recorded head-to-head fixtures, Scotland hold the stronger record, with two wins to North Macedonia's one, and one match ending level. Scotland's 2-0 home win in 2009 remains their most commanding result in the series.







