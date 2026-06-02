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Nike x Palace collab 1Nike x Palace
Renuka Odedra

Nike and Palace collab for star-studded England Three Lions capsule collection

CULTURE
England
World Cup

From pitch to park, Nike and Palace rewrite the streetwear rulebook.

The partnership between Nike and Palace Skateboards is one of the biggest shakeups in streetwear history. For a decade, the lines were clearly drawn: Nike teamed up with Supreme, and Palace was strictly with adidas.

Nike x Palace collection Shop now

Breaking that long-standing adidas contract initiated a multi-season powerhouse partnership with the Swoosh, blending Nike's sports heritage with Palace's signature British skate culture and irreverent humour.

Nike x Palace collab 2Nike x Palace

Their newest drop is an official capsule collection for the England Men’s National Football Team, timed right ahead of summer tournament football. The standout piece is a pre-match shirt featuring a dark base with a lighter grey, all-over graphic inspired by stained-glass artwork, finished with a sharp polo collar.

Nike x Palace collab 3Nike x Palace

The collection also includes a premium wool-and-leather varsity jacket with a massive chenille 'Three Lions' patch on the back, tracksuits, and tech drill tops. Palace leaned heavily into its classic cheeky humour for the rollout, launching a campaign starring current England players like Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and John Stones, alongside legends like Wayne Rooney and Jill Scott.

Shop: Nike x Palace Three Lions collection

The drop will be available on June 16th exclusively at Palace Skateboards, SNKRS and across partner retailers.

Nike x Palace collection Shop now



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