World Cup - Final Stage Seattle Stadium

Today's game between USA and Belgium will kick-off at Jul 6, 2026, 8:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch USA vs Belgium live on TSN1 or stream the match via TSN+. French-language coverage is available on RDS and through the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

The United States face Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle, with Mauricio Pochettino's side looking to reach the quarterfinals on home soil.

The USMNT arrive at this stage as Group D winners, having beaten Paraguay, Australia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina across three World Cup matches. That last result was built on grit as much as quality: the Americans ground out a 2-0 victory with ten men after Folarin Balogun was sent off in the second half.

Balogun's red card dominated the build-up to this fixture for days. FIFA initially confirmed the suspension would stand. Then, on Sunday, the governing body reversed course and suspended the ban, clearing Balogun to play. Belgium's camp reacted with fury. Rudi Garcia described the decision as stunning, and the Belgian federation said it would pursue every possible avenue to challenge the ruling.

Belgium are no easy proposition regardless of the off-field noise. Garcia's side came through Group G as winners and edged past Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32. Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Charles De Ketelaere give them genuine attacking quality, and Thibaut Courtois provides a formidable last line of defence.

These teams met in a friendly in March, a game Belgium won 5-2. The USMNT will want to put that result firmly behind them. With a packed Lumen Field behind them and Balogun back in the starting lineup, Pochettino's side will believe they can make this a different story.

For everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs Belgium, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch USA vs Belgium with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Pochettino is set to deploy Matt Freese in goal behind a back line of Alex Freeman, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Sergino Dest. Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are projected in midfield alongside Malik Tillman, with Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the USMNT, with Balogun's availability confirmed after FIFA suspended his one-game ban.

For Belgium, Garcia is expected to start Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a defence featuring Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, and Maxim De Cuyper. Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, and Hans Vanaken are projected in midfield, with Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere in attacking positions. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Red Devils, meaning Garcia has a full squad available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The USMNT head into this match with three wins and two losses across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup Round of 32, a victory completed with ten men on the pitch. Earlier in the tournament they beat Australia 2-0 and Paraguay 4-1, though a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in the group stage showed they are not without vulnerability. A pre-tournament friendly loss to Germany, 2-1, rounds out the five.

Belgium's last five matches show three wins and two draws. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Senegal in the Round of 32. They also put five past New Zealand without reply and beat Tunisia 5-0 in a friendly, demonstrating real attacking output across the run. Draws against Iran and Egypt in the group stage, including a goalless result against Iran, show Garcia's side can be more cautious when the occasion demands. Belgium scored ten goals across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on March 28, 2026, when Belgium beat the United States 5-2. Prior to that, the two nations met at the 2014 World Cup, with Belgium winning 2-1. Belgium have won three of the four meetings on record, with the USA winning none.

Standings

The United States finished first in Group D, while Belgium topped Group G heading into the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: