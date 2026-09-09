Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 9, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and Galatasaray will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Galatasaray travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the UEFA Champions League. Okan Buruk's side enter the tie in strong domestic form, sitting 14th in the Champions League standings after the opening phase.

Sporting arrive as the form side heading into this fixture. Rui Borges' team have won four of their last five matches in Liga Portugal, scoring freely and conceding little. Their only slip came in a 2-2 draw against Estrela da Amadora on the opening weekend of the season.

Galatasaray have been similarly impressive in the Süper Lig, winning three of their last four competitive matches. They beat Istanbul Basaksehir 3-2 on the road last Friday, though their most recent Champions League preparation included a pre-season defeat to Villarreal.

The Turkish champions bolstered their squad significantly in the summer. Rafael Leão arrived from AC Milan for €38 million, while Turkey international Deniz Gül joined from FC Porto, and Aleksey Batrakov also came in as part of a major recruitment drive.

Buruk must navigate this tie without several key players. Victor Osimhen, who scored 41 Süper Lig goals across the past two seasons, is absent through injury. Leroy Sané, whose place in the squad has come under pressure following the summer arrivals, is named in the projected XI despite reported discontent at the club.

This is a genuine test for both sides early in the Champions League campaign. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP head coach Rui Borges is without Nuno Santos and Joao Simoes through injury. No suspensions are reported, and the projected XI includes Rui Silva in goal, with Luis Suarez leading the attack.

Galatasaray have a more significant injury list to manage. Victor Osimhen, Mario Lemina, Gunay Guvenc, and Wilfried Singo are all unavailable. Buruk's projected starting eleven features Ugurcan Cakir in goal, with Leroy Sané and Baris Alper Yilmaz supporting Aleksey Batrakov in attack.

Form

Sporting CP arrive in outstanding domestic form, winning four and drawing one of their last five Liga Portugal matches. They have not lost a competitive fixture in that run, most recently beating Nacional 2-0 on September 5. Across those five games, they scored 14 goals and conceded seven, including a 4-0 win at Rio Ave.

Galatasaray's last five competitive results show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their only loss came against Villarreal in a pre-season friendly. In Super Lig play, they have won three straight, most recently edging Istanbul Basaksehir 3-2 away from home. They drew 2-2 with Corum FK in their opening league game and beat Erzurumspor 4-0 in between.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Sporting CP and Galatasaray is currently available for this fixture. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the UEFA Champions League standings, Sporting CP are currently placed 33rd, while Galatasaray sit 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: