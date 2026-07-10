World Cup - Quarter Finals Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Belgium will kick-off at Jul 10, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Spain vs Belgium in Canada are listed below.

Spain and Belgium meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, on Friday, July 10 in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. A place in the last four is on the line, with the winner set to face either France or Morocco in Dallas on July 14.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain arrive as the tournament's most defensively composed side. They have not conceded a single goal across five World Cup matches, with goalkeeper Unai Simón establishing a new tournament record for consecutive minutes without being beaten. Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner against Portugal in the round of 16 extended their unbeaten run to 35 games.

Belgium have taken a different route to the quarter-finals. After drawing their opening two group games against Egypt and Iran, Rudi Garcia's side found their rhythm with a 5-1 dismantling of New Zealand, then survived a 3-2 extra-time contest against Senegal before producing their most complete performance of the tournament — a commanding 4-1 defeat of tournament co-hosts USA in Seattle.

The Red Devils carry genuine attacking threat. They have scored 13 goals across their last five matches and have shown they can hurt teams from multiple positions. Jérémy Doku's pace wide, the physicality of Romelu Lukaku, and Kevin De Bruyne pulling strings in central areas give Spain's unbreached defence its sternest examination yet.

Belgium's preparation has been complicated by the ACL injury suffered by midfield anchor Amadou Onana during the win over the United States. His absence leaves a significant gap in their engine room, and a late fitness test is also expected for defender Zeno Debast.

Spain, by contrast, enter in near-perfect physical condition. Winger Nico Williams has been managing a minor knock but is expected to be available, while De la Fuente faces a welcome selection decision at right-back, where Marcos Llorente is pressing hard to start ahead of Pedro Porro.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Spain vs Belgium live, read on.

How to watch Spain vs Belgium with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Spain are managed by Luis de la Fuente. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed in the squad data, and no confirmed starting lineup has been announced ahead of the quarter-final. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Belgium are led by Rudi Garcia. No confirmed lineup is available at this stage. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 24 A. Onana

Form

Spain have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, all at this World Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Portugal, settled by Mikel Merino's stoppage-time finish. Earlier in the tournament they beat Austria 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 4-0, while a 1-0 victory over Uruguay and a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde complete the run. Spain have scored eight goals and conceded none across those five matches.

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five fixtures, also all at this World Cup. Their most recent outing was the 4-1 defeat of the United States, with goals from De Ketelaere, Vanaken, and Lukaku among the scorers. Before that, they beat Senegal 3-2 and New Zealand 5-1. Draws against Iran and Egypt in the group stage preceded that run. Belgium have scored 13 goals across their last five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a September 2016 international friendly, which Spain won 2-0 with Belgium as the nominal home side. Before that, Spain beat Belgium 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier in 2009, following a 2-1 win in Brussels in October 2008. Across the five matches listed in the dataset, Spain have won all five, scoring 11 goals and conceding one.

Standings

Belgium finished top of Group G at this World Cup. Spain won Group H and enter the quarter-final as group winners on their side of the bracket.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: