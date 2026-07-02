World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Austria will kick-off at Jul 2, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Spain vs Austria is available to watch live in Canada on TSN1 and TSN+, with streaming also available via RDS and RDS Apps. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Spain take on Austria in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, with Luis de la Fuente's side entering the knockout stage as one of the tournament's most composed teams.

Spain topped Group H without conceding a single goal across three matches, beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 before a 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde. That defensive record, combined with a fluid attacking unit built around Barcelona's club cohesion, has made them one of the standout sides of the group stage.

Lamine Yamal has been central to everything Spain do. The teenager has confirmed he is fit to start and ready to play 90 minutes in the knockout rounds, a significant boost after his minutes were carefully managed during the group phase. Gavi has described him as the best player in world football outside of Lionel Messi, and Yamal himself has spoken with striking confidence, predicting he will lift the trophy before the tournament is out.

Austria's route to this stage was far less straightforward. Ralf Rangnick's side beat Jordan 3-1, lost 2-0 to Argentina, then survived on a 94th-minute equaliser from Sasa Kalajdzic to draw 3-3 with Algeria and squeeze through as runners-up in Group J. It is their first appearance in a World Cup knockout stage since 1954.

Everything in Austria's setup runs through Marcel Sabitzer, who won his 100th international cap against Argentina. Alongside him, Marko Arnautovic brings 134 caps of experience to the forward line, giving Rangnick's team a core of seasoned international footballers.

The winner advances to the Round of 16, where either Portugal or Croatia will be waiting. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Spain vs Austria, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Spain vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente is without Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, and Victor Munoz through injury. The projected XI has Unai Simon in goal, with Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, and Marcos Llorente in defence. Rodri, Pedri, and Mikel Merino are set to line up in midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alejandro Baena leading the attack.

Ralf Rangnick has no injuries or suspensions to report for Austria. Alexander Schlager starts in goal behind a back four of Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, and Phillipp Mwene. Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, and Xaver Schlager are set to operate in midfield, with Nicolas Seiwald and Marko Arnautovic completing the projected XI.

Form

Spain have won three and drawn two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Uruguay in the World Cup group stage, with Alejandro Baena scoring the only goal. Earlier in the tournament, they were dominant in a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Across the five games, Spain have scored nine goals and conceded two, keeping two clean sheets.

Austria have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent match ended 3-3 against Algeria in a dramatic group-stage finale, with Kalajdzic's 94th-minute header keeping them alive. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Argentina but beat Jordan 3-1. Two pre-tournament friendly wins, 1-0 against Tunisia and 1-0 against South Korea, complete a run that shows Austria can grind out results when the pressure is on.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly in November 2009, when Spain won 5-1 in Vienna. Before that, Spain beat Austria 4-0 in a World Cup qualification match in September 2001. The only draw across the three recorded meetings was a 1-1 stalemate in October 2000, also in Vienna during the same qualification campaign. Spain have won twice and drawn once across those three fixtures, scoring ten goals to Austria's three.

Standings

Spain finished first in Group H, while Austria qualified from Group J in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: