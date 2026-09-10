Today's game between Slavia Prague and Lens will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 3:00 p.m..
Slavia Prague vs Lens is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. Streaming options for the Champions League fixture are listed below.
Slavia Prague host Lens at Fortuna Arena in Prague in a Champions League group stage fixture, with both sides sitting seventh in the competition standings heading into the match.
Slavia arrive in good domestic form. Jindrich Trpisovsky's side beat Sparta Prague 3-0 in the league and followed that up with a 4-0 win over FC Zbrojovka Brno, their most recent result before this European tie.
Lens come into the game in contrasting form. Dino Toppmoeller's squad have lost their last two Ligue 1 matches, falling to Lorient and Strasbourg, after a bright run that included a 5-2 win over Auxerre and a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup.
The contest pits a Czech side riding domestic momentum against a French outfit searching for consistency after a mixed start to the season.
Read on for full details on how to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens live.
How to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Team news & squads
Slavia Prague vs Lens Probable lineups
Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky names a projected XI featuring Jakub Markovic in goal, with a back line of Tomas Vlcek, Stepan Chaloupek, Mikulas Konecny, and Michal Sadilek. The midfield includes Wiktor Nowak, Samuel Isife, David Jurasek, and Danijel Sturm, with Emmanuel Ayaosi and Tomas Chory leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.
Lens are set to line up with Robin Risser in goal, supported by Pierre Ganiou, Jean-Clair Todibo, Kyllian Antonio, and Andrija Bulatovic across the back. Ruben Aguilar, Franjo Ivanovic, Michal Skoras, and Michael Cuisance are expected in midfield, with Florian Thauvin and Odsonne Edouard as the attacking pair. Toppmoeller's squad also carries no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.
Form
Slavia Prague have posted a record of three wins and two draws across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding five. Their most recent game was a 4-0 victory over FC Zbrojovka Brno on September 5, and they also beat Sparta Prague 3-0 in the Prague derby. The two draws came against Bohemians 1905 (2-2) and Slovan Liberec (1-1), with no defeats in that run.
Lens have recorded two wins and three losses in their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Lorient, and they also lost 2-1 to Strasbourg. The brighter results include a 5-2 win over Auxerre and a 1-0 Super Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain, giving them 7 goals scored and 6 conceded across the five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Slavia Prague and Lens. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
In the Champions League, both Slavia Prague and Lens are currently positioned seventh in their respective standings.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.