Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 10, 2026 - 15:00 Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Slavia Prague and Lens will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Slavia Prague vs Lens is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. Streaming options for the Champions League fixture are listed below.

Slavia Prague host Lens at Fortuna Arena in Prague in a Champions League group stage fixture, with both sides sitting seventh in the competition standings heading into the match.

Slavia arrive in good domestic form. Jindrich Trpisovsky's side beat Sparta Prague 3-0 in the league and followed that up with a 4-0 win over FC Zbrojovka Brno, their most recent result before this European tie.

Lens come into the game in contrasting form. Dino Toppmoeller's squad have lost their last two Ligue 1 matches, falling to Lorient and Strasbourg, after a bright run that included a 5-2 win over Auxerre and a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup.

The contest pits a Czech side riding domestic momentum against a French outfit searching for consistency after a mixed start to the season.

Read on for full details on how to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens live.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky names a projected XI featuring Jakub Markovic in goal, with a back line of Tomas Vlcek, Stepan Chaloupek, Mikulas Konecny, and Michal Sadilek. The midfield includes Wiktor Nowak, Samuel Isife, David Jurasek, and Danijel Sturm, with Emmanuel Ayaosi and Tomas Chory leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Lens are set to line up with Robin Risser in goal, supported by Pierre Ganiou, Jean-Clair Todibo, Kyllian Antonio, and Andrija Bulatovic across the back. Ruben Aguilar, Franjo Ivanovic, Michal Skoras, and Michael Cuisance are expected in midfield, with Florian Thauvin and Odsonne Edouard as the attacking pair. Toppmoeller's squad also carries no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Form

Slavia Prague have posted a record of three wins and two draws across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding five. Their most recent game was a 4-0 victory over FC Zbrojovka Brno on September 5, and they also beat Sparta Prague 3-0 in the Prague derby. The two draws came against Bohemians 1905 (2-2) and Slovan Liberec (1-1), with no defeats in that run.

Lens have recorded two wins and three losses in their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Lorient, and they also lost 2-1 to Strasbourg. The brighter results include a 5-2 win over Auxerre and a 1-0 Super Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain, giving them 7 goals scored and 6 conceded across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Slavia Prague and Lens. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League, both Slavia Prague and Lens are currently positioned seventh in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: