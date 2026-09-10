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Champions League
team-logoSlavia Prague
Fortuna Arena
team-logoLens
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
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How to watch today's Slavia Prague vs Lens Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Slavia Prague vs Lens
Slavia Prague
Lens
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Lens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Slavia Prague and Lens will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Slavia Prague vs Lens is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. Streaming options for the Champions League fixture are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Slavia Prague host Lens at Fortuna Arena in Prague in a Champions League group stage fixture, with both sides sitting seventh in the competition standings heading into the match.

Slavia arrive in good domestic form. Jindrich Trpisovsky's side beat Sparta Prague 3-0 in the league and followed that up with a 4-0 win over FC Zbrojovka Brno, their most recent result before this European tie.

Lens come into the game in contrasting form. Dino Toppmoeller's squad have lost their last two Ligue 1 matches, falling to Lorient and Strasbourg, after a bright run that included a 5-2 win over Auxerre and a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup.

The contest pits a Czech side riding domestic momentum against a French outfit searching for consistency after a mixed start to the season.

Read on for full details on how to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens live.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Slavia Prague vs Lens Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
Formation
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
3-4-2-1
J. MarkovicJ. MarkovicT. VlcekT. VlcekS. ChaloupekS. ChaloupekM. KonecnyM. KonecnyM. SadilekM. SadilekW. NowakW. NowakS. IsifeS. IsifeD. JurasekD. JurasekD. SturmD. SturmE. AyaosiE. AyaosiT. ChoryT. ChoryR. RisserR. Risserteam-logoP. Ganiouteam-logoK. Antonioteam-logoS. SagnanA. HaidaraA. HaidaraR. AguilarR. Aguilarteam-logoF. Ivanovicteam-logoM. Skorasteam-logoM. CuisanceF. ThauvinF. ThauvinO. EdouardO. Edouard
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
3-4-2-1
Slavia Prague

Starting XI

Lens

Manager

  • J. Trpisovsky
  • D. Toppmoeller

Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky names a projected XI featuring Jakub Markovic in goal, with a back line of Tomas Vlcek, Stepan Chaloupek, Mikulas Konecny, and Michal Sadilek. The midfield includes Wiktor Nowak, Samuel Isife, David Jurasek, and Danijel Sturm, with Emmanuel Ayaosi and Tomas Chory leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Lens are set to line up with Robin Risser in goal, supported by Pierre Ganiou, Jean-Clair Todibo, Kyllian Antonio, and Andrija Bulatovic across the back. Ruben Aguilar, Franjo Ivanovic, Michal Skoras, and Michael Cuisance are expected in midfield, with Florian Thauvin and Odsonne Edouard as the attacking pair. Toppmoeller's squad also carries no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Form

SLP

SLP - Form

PAR
W2-1
LIB
D1-1
BOH
D2-2
SPP
W0-3
BRN
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RCL

RCL - Form

SUN
L0-2
PSG
W1-0
AJA
W5-2
STR
L2-1
FCL
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Slavia Prague have posted a record of three wins and two draws across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding five. Their most recent game was a 4-0 victory over FC Zbrojovka Brno on September 5, and they also beat Sparta Prague 3-0 in the Prague derby. The two draws came against Bohemians 1905 (2-2) and Slovan Liberec (1-1), with no defeats in that run.

Lens have recorded two wins and three losses in their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Lorient, and they also lost 2-1 to Strasbourg. The brighter results include a 5-2 win over Auxerre and a 1-0 Super Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain, giving them 7 goals scored and 6 conceded across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Slavia Prague and Lens. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
5
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
8
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
11
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
12
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
13
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
13
RomaRomaROM
00000000
13
LensLensRCL
00000000
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
13
ComoComoCOM
00000000
13
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
13
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
13
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
13
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
13
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
13
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
13
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
25
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
26
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
26
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
28
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
28
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
30
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
32
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
35
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, both Slavia Prague and Lens are currently positioned seventh in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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