LaLiga - Game Week 7 Sep 19, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Barcelona will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for Sevilla vs Barcelona in Canada are listed below.

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to face Sevilla in LaLiga, looking to maintain their position at the top of the table against a side that has shown genuine improvement in recent weeks.

Hansi Flick's side arrive in Seville in formidable shape, having put seven past Racing Santander in their most recent outing. Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring freely and conceding little.

Sevilla, sitting fifth in the table, are no pushovers at home. Luis Garcia's side have won three of their last five league games and will draw confidence from the backing of their famously passionate support at the Pizjuán.

The visiting side must navigate a goalkeeper selection headache. Joan Garcia picked up right knee discomfort in the win over Racing Santander, forcing Flick to choose between Wojciech Szczesny and Dominik Livakovic for the trip south.

Lamine Yamal is expected to feature on the right flank for Barcelona, with the teenage sensation continuing to establish himself as one of the most exciting players in European football. His presence alone gives Barcelona a threat that few defences can contain.

For supporters in Canada looking to catch every moment of this LaLiga fixture, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona live.

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sevilla head into this fixture without Ruben Vargas, Lucas Stassin, and Arouna Sangante through injury. Luis Garcia is expected to name a side featuring Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, with a midfield built around Youssouf Fofana and Lucien Agoume, and Felix Correia and Robbie Ure providing the attacking threat.

Barcelona are without Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong through injury. With Joan Garcia also a doubt after picking up knee discomfort, Wojciech Szczesny is projected to start in goal. Hansi Flick's expected XI features Pedri and Rodri in midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Fermin Lopez supporting the attack.

Form

Sevilla have won three and drawn one of their last five LaLiga matches, suffering one defeat in that run against Atletico Madrid, going down 3-1. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Deportivo de A Coruña on September 16. Across the five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded six.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches across LaLiga and the Champions League, scoring 23 goals and conceding just ten. Their most recent result was a 7-2 demolition of Racing Santander, and they also put five past both Valencia and Rayo Vallecano in that period. The run includes a 5-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Barcelona hosted Sevilla and won 5-2 in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and Sevilla one, with the sole Sevilla victory coming at the Pizjuán in October 2025, a 4-1 home win.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Barcelona sit first while Sevilla are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: