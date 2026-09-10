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Champions League
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
Philips Stadion
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
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How to watch today's PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk
PSV Eindhoven
Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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PSV Eindhoven host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in the Champions League. Peter Bosz's side return to European competition off the back of a dominant run of domestic form that has placed them firmly among the Eredivisie's leading contenders this season.

PSV arrive into this fixture with real momentum. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, most recently beating Ajax 3-1 away from home in Amsterdam — a result that underlined their status as the division's form side. Their attack has been relentless, and Bosz will expect that cutting edge to carry over into Europe.

Shakhtar Donetsk come into this contest under coach Arda Turan, having mixed results in their domestic Ukrainian Premier League campaign. They have won three of their last five league outings but suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr, which will give Bosz's analysts some encouragement ahead of this tie.

Both clubs enter this Champions League fixture level on position, sitting seventh in the standings. With the group stage still taking shape, neither side can afford to drop points, which adds genuine weight to the outcome at the Philips Stadion.

For viewers looking for where to watch PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk live, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Surfshark logo

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  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
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Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

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Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Formation
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
4-1-4-1
M. KovarM. KovarA. ObispoA. ObispoF. KosticF. KosticS. DestS. DestL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaR. van BommelR. van BommelG. TilG. TilN. FernandezN. FernandezK. SanoK. SanoI. PerisicI. PerisicR. PepiR. PepiD. RiznykD. RiznykM. MatviyenkoM. MatviyenkoP. HenriqueP. HenriqueV. TobiasV. TobiasV. BondarV. BondarNewertonNewertonO. OcheretkoO. OcheretkoY. NazarynaY. NazarynaA. SantanaA. SantanaM. GomesM. GomesKaua EliasKaua Elias
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
4-2-3-1
PSV Eindhoven

Starting XI

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manager

  • P. Bosz
  • A. Turan

Peter Bosz names a projected XI featuring Matej Kovar in goal, with a back line of Armando Obispo, Filip Kostic, Sergino Dest, and Lutsharel Geertruida. Ruben van Bommel and Guus Til are named in midfield alongside Noah Fernandez, with Kodai Sano, Ivan Perisic, and Ricardo Pepi forming the attacking unit. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for PSV.

Shakhtar Donetsk are expected to line up with Dmytro Riznyk in goal and a back four of Mykola Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique, Vinicius Tobias, and Valeriy Bondar. Newerton and Oleg Ocheretko are named in central midfield, with Yegor Nazaryna, Alisson Santana, Marlon Gomes, and Kaua Elias providing the attacking options. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the visitors at this stage.

Form

PSV

PSV - Form

SIT
D2-2
EXC
W1-2
GRO
W5-1
UTR
W1-6
AJX
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
SHK

SHK - Form

KUD
W5-1
EPI
W0-2
KHA
W0-1
POL
L0-2
KAR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSV have won four of their last five matches, drawing one, and have not lost in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory at Ajax in the Eredivisie, following a 6-1 dismantling of FC Utrecht the week prior. They also beat FC Groningen 5-1 and Excelsior 2-1 in earlier Eredivisie outings, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at Fortuna Sittard. Across those five matches, PSV have scored 18 goals — a figure that reflects the consistent attacking output Bosz has built this season.

Shakhtar have won three of their last five competitive matches, losing one and with one loss on record. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Karpaty, though a 2-0 home defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr earlier in August represents a notable dip. They beat Epitsentr Kamianets-Podilskyi 2-0 and Kudrivka 5-1 in their other victories, with their form in the Ukrainian Premier League showing a team capable of both clinical wins and unexpected stumbles.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PSV EindhovenDrawShakhtar Donetsk
1
0
0
Champions League
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
2
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs ended 3-2 to PSV Eindhoven, played at home in the Champions League on November 27, 2024. That result gives PSV a 100 percent win record in head-to-head fixtures based on available data, with Shakhtar yet to take points from this matchup.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
5
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
8
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
11
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
12
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
13
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
13
RomaRomaROM
00000000
13
LensLensRCL
00000000
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
13
ComoComoCOM
00000000
13
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
13
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
13
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
13
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
13
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
13
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
13
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
25
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
26
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
26
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
28
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
28
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
30
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
32
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
35
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, both PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk are currently positioned seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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