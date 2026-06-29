World Cup - Final Stage Monterrey Stadium

Today's game between Netherlands and Morocco will kick-off at Jun 29, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

In Canada, Netherlands vs Morocco is available to watch live on TSN1 and via the TSN+ streaming service. French-language viewers can follow the action on RDS and through the RDS Apps platform. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Netherlands and Morocco meet at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey in a World Cup knockout fixture that brings together two of the tournament's more compelling sides. Ronald Koeman's Oranje face Mohamed Ouahbi's Atlas Lions with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Netherlands arrive having topped Group F with a composed and often clinical campaign. Their 5-1 demolition of Sweden was the standout result, with Cody Gakpo and Denzel Dumfries combining to devastating effect. A 2-2 draw with Japan and a 1-3 win over Tunisia rounded out a group stage that has left the Dutch looking sharp and well-organised.

Koeman has already identified Achraf Hakimi as the primary threat from the Moroccan side, and the Paris Saint-Germain full-back will be central to how the Atlas Lions look to build attacks. Koeman's camp has spoken openly about expecting an intense, physical contest.

Morocco qualified from Group C in second place, carrying the momentum of a squad packed with technically gifted players. Wins over Haiti and Scotland, plus a 1-1 draw with Brazil, confirmed their quality. Brahim Diaz, Bilal El Khannouss, and the tireless Azzedine Ounahi give them genuine creativity across the pitch.

The Atlas Lions have been Africa's standard-bearer at this tournament and arrive with the belief that their 2022 semifinal run was no fluke. This squad is arguably more experienced and better equipped than the side that stunned Europe four years ago.

For both sets of supporters, this is a match worth clearing your schedule for. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Netherlands vs Morocco, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Netherlands vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman names a strong projected XI for the Netherlands, with Bart Verbruggen in goal behind a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven. Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong, and Ryan Gravenberch are set to form the midfield, with Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, and Cody Gakpo leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Dutch squad.

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is expected to line up with Yassine Bounou in goal, with Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui providing width from full-back positions. Chadi Riad and Issa Diop form the central defensive partnership. Brahim Diaz, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, and Bilal El Khannouss are named in the projected midfield, with Azzedine Ounahi and Ismael Saibari completing the XI. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Atlas Lions at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Netherlands go into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 World Cup victory over Tunisia on June 25, following the emphatic 5-1 win over Sweden on June 20. They drew 2-2 with Japan in their group opener on June 14. Before the tournament, they beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly and lost 1-0 to Algeria. Across those five games, the Dutch have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Morocco come in with three wins and two draws from their last five. Their most recent result was a 4-2 World Cup victory over Haiti on June 24, and they beat Scotland 1-0 on June 19. A 1-1 draw with Brazil on June 13 was their most testing group stage outing. They also drew 1-1 with Norway and beat Madagascar 4-0 in pre-tournament friendlies. Morocco have scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

NED Last match MAR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Morocco 1 - 2 Netherlands 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The two sides have met only once in the available head-to-head data. That match, a friendly played on May 31, 2017, ended 1-2 to Netherlands, with Morocco as the home side. With just a single meeting on record, no meaningful pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head history.

Standings

Netherlands finished top of Group F, while Morocco qualified from Group C in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: