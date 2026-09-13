LaLiga - Game Week 5 Sep 13, 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Barcelona will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 10:15 a.m..

Levante vs Barcelona is available to watch live in Canada on TSN+. Use the link below to stream the match.

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face Levante in LaLiga, looking to maintain their position at the top of the table under head coach Hansi Flick.

Levante sit 11th in the standings and come into this fixture in mixed form, with two draws and a defeat in their last three league outings. Their most recent result was a goalless draw against Malaga, though a 5-2 win over Real Betis earlier in August showed they are capable of producing on home soil.

Barcelona, by contrast, arrive in formidable shape. Flick's side have won all five of their last matches across all competitions, scoring 22 goals in the process. A 5-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord midweek continued a run that has drawn widespread attention across European football.

Cesc Fabregas, who faces Barcelona with Como in the Champions League, recently described Flick's side as operating at a "frightening" level that leaves opponents looking helpless. That assessment feels apt given the scorelines Barcelona have been producing.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal lead the attacking line, with Pedri and Rodri providing the engine in midfield. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has publicly called for a Spanish player to win the Ballon d'Or this year, and several of those candidates will be on the pitch in Valencia.

For Levante, this is a test of character against a side that beat them 3-0 earlier this calendar year and have not lost in their last four head-to-head meetings.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Levante vs Barcelona live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Levante vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Levante manager Luis Castro will be without Alejandro Primo and Etta Eyong through injury ahead of this fixture. The projected XI is expected to feature Mathew Ryan in goal, with a back four of Adrian De La Fuente, Manuel Sanchez, Nacho Perez and Aissa Mandi. Jon Olasagasti, Enzo Bardeli and Oriol Rey are set to line up in midfield, with Thiago Fernandez, Ivan Romero and Roger Brugue ahead of them.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is dealing with a notable injury list, with Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Jesse Bisiwu and Eric Garcia all sidelined. The projected XI shows Joan Garcia starting in goal, with a back four of Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Xavi Espart. Pedri, Rodri and Fermin Lopez are set to start in midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon and Raphinha forming the attack.

Form

Levante have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Malaga in LaLiga, and they also drew 0-0 with Osasuna earlier in August. Their standout result in that run was a 5-2 home victory over Real Betis, though they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Espanyol. Across the five matches, Levante scored six goals and conceded five.

Barcelona have won all five of their last matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding just three. Their most recent fixture was a 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord. They also beat Valencia 5-0 and Elche 5-0 in LaLiga during that run, and defeated Rayo Vallecano 5-2. It is a sequence that includes four consecutive matches in which they have scored at least five goals.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Barcelona won 3-0 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and drawn one, with Levante yet to record a victory in that run. Barcelona have scored 15 goals and conceded eight across those five meetings.

Standings

Barcelona sit top of LaLiga heading into this fixture, while Levante are placed 11th in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: