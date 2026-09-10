Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 10, 2026 - 15:00 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and RB Leipzig will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Como vs RB Leipzig are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are among the platforms carrying the fixture.

Como host RB Leipzig at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in what marks a historic moment for the Lariani — their first-ever appearance in the UEFA Champions League. The lakeside ground has received UEFA approval following a rapid 90-day redevelopment, ensuring this landmark European bow takes place on home soil.

Cesc Fabregas' side arrive in good form. A 4-1 comeback win over Genoa in their most recent Serie A outing demonstrated the mental strength and tactical clarity that has defined their rise, with Como recovering from an early deficit to run out commanding winners.

The occasion carries added weight off the pitch. Club president Mirwan Suwarso has given up his own VIP seat — along with several board members — so that the club's longest-serving supporters can witness European football at Sinigaglia for the first time.

RB Leipzig make the trip under Martin Demichelis, arriving from the Bundesliga with mixed recent results. A 3-1 defeat at Werder Bremen last weekend means they will be looking to bounce back on the road in European competition.

Midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi is expected to feature for Leipzig. The 21-year-old recently committed his international future to DR Congo over the Netherlands, a decision that drew considerable attention during the international break.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Como vs RB Leipzig live.

How to watch Como vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabregas names a projected XI of Jean Butez in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Valle, Yan Couto, and Jacobo Ramon in defence. Martin Baturina, Lucas Da Cunha, Maximo Perrone, and Assane Diao are expected in midfield, with Nico Paz and Anastasios Douvikas leading the attack. Jayden Addai is ruled out through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the hosts.

Demichelis is set to line up with Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, backed by Castello Lukeba, Willi Orban, Ridle Baku, and David Raum. Nicolas Seiwald, Neil El Aynaoui, and Ezechiel Banzuzi are projected in midfield, with Antonio Nusa, Johan Bakayoko, and Christopher Nkunku in attack. Leipzig travel without Christoph Baumgartner, Rocco Reitz, Romulo Cruz, and Viggo Gebel, all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

Como have recorded two wins and one draw from their last three competitive fixtures, losing only in pre-season friendly action. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Genoa in Serie A, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory away at SSC Napoli. Across their last five matches — including two friendlies against Liverpool — Como have scored eight goals and conceded five.

RB Leipzig's last five results show two wins, one draw from competitive action, and two losses including pre-season. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 defeat at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. They did beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 and thrashed Eintracht Trier 6-0 in the DFB-Pokal, scoring ten goals across those five matches while conceding nine.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Como and RB Leipzig. This fixture will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Como and RB Leipzig enter this Champions League fixture level on position, with each club sitting seventh in the current Champions League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: