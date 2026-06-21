World Cup - Grp. G Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Belgium and Iran will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Belgium vs Iran is available to watch live in Canada across several TV channels and streaming platforms. The TV channel and live stream options for Canadian viewers are listed below.

Belgium and Iran meet at Los Angeles Stadium on June 21 in a Group G fixture that could define both nations' World Cup campaigns. With neither side able to afford another slip, this Matchday 2 clash in Inglewood carries the weight of potential elimination.

Belgium came through their opener with a 1-1 draw against Egypt in Seattle, a result that flattered Rudi Garcia's side after a laboured first-half display. The Red Devils were rescued by Romelu Lukaku, who came off the bench and forced an own goal within seconds of entering the pitch. Garcia now faces a decision over whether to hand the Napoli striker a starting role against an Iranian defensive block built to absorb pressure.

Iran's tournament began with a dramatic 2-2 draw against New Zealand at this very venue. Amir Ghalenoei's side twice came from behind, with Mohammad Mohebi's 63rd-minute equaliser securing a hard-fought point. The performance showed real character, though the defensive exposure they showed in transition will concern the coaching staff ahead of facing a sharper Belgian attack.

Off the pitch, Iran have been dealing with significant disruption. The Football Federation of Iran lodged a formal complaint with FIFA after U.S. travel restrictions forced players to arrive and depart the country on matchdays, with Ghalenoei publicly labelling his squad the "most repressed team" at the tournament. Whether that adversity galvanises or drains his players remains to be seen.

Group G is perfectly deadlocked. All four teams sit on one point, meaning the results on Matchday 2 will reshape the qualification picture entirely. A Belgium win puts them on the brink of the Round of 32. An Iran victory would place Team Melli in pole position for a historic knockout-stage appearance.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Belgium vs Iran, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Belgium vs Iran with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Rudi Garcia has one injury concern to manage, with defender Zeno Debast ruled out of the fixture. The Belgium head coach names a projected XI that includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, and Maxim De Cuyper forming the back four. Kevin De Bruyne anchors the midfield alongside Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken, while Jeremy Doku and Dodi Lukebakio provide width. Romelu Lukaku leads the line.

Amir Ghalenoei reports no injuries or suspensions for Iran heading into the match. The projected XI sees Alireza Beiranvand start in goal behind a back four of Milad Mohammadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, and Ramin Rezaeian. Saeid Ezatolahi and Saman Ghoddos are named in midfield alongside Mohammad Mohebi and Mehdi Ghayedi, with Shahriar Moghanlou also included. Mehdi Taremi leads the attack.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 2 Z. Debast Injuries and Suspensions 15 R. Cheshmi

Form

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their World Cup opener on June 15, and before that they beat Tunisia 5-0 and Croatia 2-0 in back-to-back June friendlies. The Red Devils also drew 1-1 with Mexico and beat the United States 5-2 earlier in the spring. Across the five matches, Belgium scored 10 goals and conceded three, with no defeats in the run.

Iran have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against New Zealand in their World Cup opener on June 16. Prior to that, they beat Mali 2-0 and Gambia 3-1 in friendlies, and thrashed Costa Rica 5-0 in March. Their only defeat across the five games came against Nigeria, who beat them 2-1. Iran scored 14 goals and conceded five in total, arriving at this fixture with three consecutive wins before their tournament opener.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Belgium and Iran. Further historical context will be added when information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G, Belgium currently sit third and Iran second following the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Iran today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: