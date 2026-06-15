Today's game between Belgium and Egypt will kick-off at Jun 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch Belgium vs Egypt live on TSN1 or stream the match via TSN+. French-language coverage is available through RDS and the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Belgium and Egypt meet at Seattle Stadium in their opening Group G fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both nations knowing that a strong start could define the shape of their entire campaign.

For Belgium, this is a tournament they have been building toward. Under Rudi Garcia, the Red Devils arrive with a squad that blends experience and youthful attacking threat, with Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings and Jeremy Doku offering genuine danger from wide areas. Former Belgium international Toby Alderweireld has described Doku as "pure football" and "dangerous" — a player capable of lighting up the tournament.

Egypt arrive carrying the weight of history and the brilliance of Mohamed Salah. This is only the fourth World Cup appearance in Egypt's history and just their second since 1990, making every match a statement of intent for the Pharaohs.

Salah, who endured a difficult tournament in Russia, is in the twilight of his international career. He missed the 2022 World Cup entirely, and this may well be his last opportunity to make his mark on football's biggest stage. Egypt will lean heavily on their talisman.

Coach Hossam Hassan has assembled a side with real attacking options. Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet provide support to Salah, while the spine of the team has been built around defensive solidity and quick transitions.

Belgium sit top of Group G standings heading into this opener, with Egypt in second place. Both sides will be eager to claim three points and establish early momentum in a competitive group that also includes Iran and New Zealand.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Belgium vs Egypt, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Belgium vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Belgium head into the match with one notable absentee. Zeno Debast is listed as injured and will not feature for Rudi Garcia's side. Garcia is expected to name a projected XI of: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele; Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana; Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Charles De Ketelaere.

Egypt have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the match. Coach Hossam Hassan is expected to line up with: Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, Yasser Ibrahim; Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Ateya, Emam Ashour; Trezeguet, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 2 Z. Debast Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Belgium arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing produced a 5-0 win over Tunisia on June 6, while they also beat Croatia 2-0 and the United States 5-2 in their pre-tournament preparations. The only blemish was a 1-1 draw with Mexico in April. Across those five matches, Belgium scored 15 goals and conceded just two.

Egypt's recent record is more mixed. They won two, drew one, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Brazil on June 6, though they followed a 1-0 win over Russia with a goalless draw against Spain earlier in the year. Egypt scored six goals across those five matches and conceded three, though their 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia demonstrated the attacking quality they can produce on a good day.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in November 2022, when Egypt won 2-1 in a friendly with Belgium as the home team. Prior to that, Belgium ran out 3-0 winners when the sides met in June 2018. The only other match in the dataset saw Egypt claim a 4-0 victory over Belgium in a February 2005 friendly. Across the three recorded meetings, Egypt hold two wins to Belgium's one.

Standings

In Group G, Belgium currently sit in first place while Egypt occupy second position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: