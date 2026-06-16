World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Austria and Jordan will kick-off at Jun 17, 2026, 12:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Austria vs Jordan are listed below. In Canada, the match is available on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and via the RDS Apps.

Austria and Jordan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Tuesday, June 17, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It is the first time these two nations have faced each other at any level, and both sides know a positive result in Group J is non-negotiable.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria arrive as the stronger side on paper, but the Austrian coach is taking nothing for granted. He recently committed to a new contract extension, ending speculation linking him with AC Milan, and his focus is entirely on this tournament. His side qualified through a dominant European campaign and carry genuine momentum into the competition.

Jordan are making their World Cup debut under Jamal Sellami, a tactician who has built Al-Nashama into a compact, disciplined side capable of hurting opponents on the counter. Star winger Musa Al-Taamari is their chief attacking threat, and Sellami will look to frustrate Austria before striking on the break.

Austria's squad blends experience and youth. David Alaba organises the backline, Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer drive the midfield press, and Marko Arnautovic leads the attack. Rangnick's Gegenpressing system demands relentless intensity from every player on the pitch.

Jordan's recent results have been mixed. They lost to both Colombia and Switzerland in pre-tournament friendlies, and Sellami's side have conceded freely in their warm-up games. Austria, by contrast, arrive in strong form and will back themselves to control the match.

Group J also contains Argentina and Algeria, meaning neither Austria nor Jordan can afford to drop points here. The stakes are clear from the first whistle.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Austria vs Jordan live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Austria vs Jordan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Austria are managed by Ralf Rangnick, and no injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. The projected XI is: Alexander Schlager; Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Stefan Posch; Konrad Laimer, Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Marko Arnautovic.

Jordan are managed by Jamal Sellami, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side. The projected XI is: Yazeed Abulaila; Saleem Obaid, Yazan Abu Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib; Nizar Al Rashdan, Mohannad Abu Taha, Ehsan Haddad, Noor Al-Rawabdeh; Ali Iyad Olwan, Odeh Fakhouri, Mousa Tamari. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if any changes emerge.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Austria head into the match in strong form, winning four and drawing one of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia on June 1, and they also beat South Korea 1-0 in March. Their most emphatic display in that run was a 5-1 victory over Ghana, also in March. The only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying last November. Austria scored nine goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Jordan's recent form tells a different story. Sellami's side have won none of their last five matches, losing three and drawing two. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Colombia on June 7, and they were beaten 4-1 by Switzerland in late May. Two draws against Nigeria and Costa Rica in March provided some encouragement, but Jordan have conceded 11 goals across the five-match run while scoring seven.





Head-to-Head Record





Austria and Jordan have no previous recorded meetings. Tuesday's fixture at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is the first encounter between these two nations.

Standings

In Group J, Austria currently sit third and Jordan fourth ahead of the opening round of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria vs Jordan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: