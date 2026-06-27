World Cup - Grp. J Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Algeria and Austria will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 10:00 p.m..

Algeria vs Austria is available to watch live in Canada on TSN1 and via the TSN+ live stream. French-language coverage is available on RDS and through the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Algeria and Austria meet in a winner-takes-all Group J decider at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 27, with a guaranteed place in the World Cup Round of 32 at stake. Argentina have already sealed top spot, leaving these two sides to fight out second and third place between them.

Both teams bounced back from Matchday 2 defeats to the defending champions by beating Jordan, and both arrive in Kansas City level on three points. The mathematics are straightforward on paper — but the bracket implications make this anything but a conventional fixture.

The runner-up in Group J faces a probable last-32 clash with Spain, while third place is expected to draw a more manageable opponent. That inversion of incentives has drawn pointed comparisons to the infamous 1982 Disgrace of Gijón, when West Germany and Austria colluded through a passive performance that sent both nations through at Algeria's expense. The echoes are uncomfortable, and they have not gone unnoticed.

Algeria's revival under Vladimir Petkovic has been built on character. After a 3-0 loss to Argentina, the Fennec Foxes came from behind to beat Jordan 2-1, with Amine Gouiri poking home eight minutes from time. Riyad Mahrez, rested for the Argentina match, started that win and is expected to lead the attack again here.

Austria were on the receiving end of a Lionel Messi masterclass in Dallas, losing 2-0 to the defending champions on Matchday 2. Ralf Rangnick's side had opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan, and their superior goal difference means a draw would be enough to see them through as group runners-up. Marcel Sabitzer, who made his 100th Austria appearance against Argentina, will be central to whatever Rangnick asks of his side.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Algeria vs Austria live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Algeria vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Algeria are managed by Vladimir Petkovic. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. The projected XI has Luca Zidane in goal, with Ramy Bensebaini, Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, and Rayan Ait Nouri across the back four. Nabil Bentaleb and Hicham Boudaoui are set to anchor midfield, with Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza in support, and Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri leading the attack.

Austria are managed by Ralf Rangnick. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed. The projected XI lines up with Alexander Schlager in goal, a back four of Konrad Laimer, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, and Kevin Danso, a midfield pairing of Nicolas Seiwald and Romano Schmid, with Paul Wanner, Marcel Sabitzer, and Xaver Schlager in support, and Michael Gregoritsch as the central striker. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Algeria have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 comeback win over Jordan on June 23, with Gouiri's late strike proving decisive. Before that, they lost 3-0 to Argentina on Matchday 1. In pre-tournament friendlies, Algeria beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0, and drew 0-0 with Uruguay in March. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded four.

Austria have also won three of their last five, losing one and drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Argentina on June 22, with Messi scoring twice in Dallas. Prior to that, Austria beat Jordan 3-1 on Matchday 1. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Tunisia 1-0 and the Republic of Korea 1-0, and recorded a 5-1 win over Ghana in March. Austria scored nine goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Algeria and Austria. This Matchday 3 fixture in Kansas City represents the most current data point on record between the two sides.

Standings

In Group J, Austria currently sit second and Algeria third ahead of this decisive Matchday 3 fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Algeria vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: