Inter Milan, chasing the Serie A crown, meet Champions League‑hopeful Como in a league clash that falls right between the two legs of their Coppa Italia semi‑final fixtures, adding extra intrigue to an already high‑stakes encounter.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Como vs Inter as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Como vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Como vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Como vs Inter kicks off on 12 Apr at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Inter Milan snapped out of a rare stumble in emphatic fashion last weekend, putting five past Roma in a 5-2 win that underlined why they sit comfortably at the top of Serie A. Lautaro Martinez made a dream return from injury, scoring inside the opening minute at San Siro and later adding a crucial third after Hakan Calhanoglu had lit up the night with a spectacular long‑range strike. Marcus Thuram capped off his own standout display with a header to go alongside two assists, giving Cristian Chivu a memorable victory over his former club.

That result, combined with AC Milan’s defeat to Napoli, leaves Inter seven points clear of their nearest challengers with seven rounds to go. History suggests they’re in a commanding position - only once this century has a team with 70 or more points at this stage failed to go on and win the Scudetto. Chivu’s debut season could even deliver a domestic double, with the Coppa Italia semi‑final against Como still to be decided later this month.

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Before that, Inter must return to Stadio Sinigaglia, where last month’s first-leg ended in a goalless draw. On that occasion, Como enjoyed more of the ball and created the better chances, though Inter’s dominance in recent league meetings is clear: three straight wins since Como’s return to the top flight, with an 8-0 aggregate scoreline.

Cesc Fabregas’ side are right in the mix for a Champions League spot, battling Juventus, Roma, and Atalanta for a place in Europe’s elite competition. Their five‑match winning streak was halted by a 0-0 draw at Udinese earlier this week, yet their home form remains strong, with three consecutive victories at Sinigaglia and ten goals scored in that run. It’s been a remarkable 2026 so far, and securing European football would be a historic achievement. The challenge, however, is that Fabregas has yet to beat Inter as a manager, and his possession‑based approach has often struggled against the Nerazzurri’s experience and ruthlessness.

Key stats & injury news

Inter’s squad news is fairly straightforward, with Yann Bisseck the only player ruled out. Over in the Como camp, Fabregas will be hoping to welcome back two of his promising young Spaniards, Jesus Rodriguez and Jacobo Ramon, who are both close to shaking off minor injuries. Jayden Addai, however, remains their one definite absentee.

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It’s worth remembering that Como haven’t beaten Inter since way back in December 1985, but the landscape has changed dramatically since then. Backed by fresh investment and a renewed sense of ambition, they’ve become a far more dangerous opponent, capable of testing the league leaders in ways that would have seemed unlikely not too long ago.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: