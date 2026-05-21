How to buy Haiti World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Haiti kicks off their group fixtures on June 13 against Scotland at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
The long wait is over for Haiti fans. 52 years after they made their World Cup debut, they are back at the biggest soccer tournament on the planet. Don't miss out on your chance of seeing the Caribbean crusaders in action.
Despite having to play all their home games at neutral venues, Haiti showed great team spirit during the qualifying phase, and they'll be looking to maintain that camaraderie during their upcoming World Cup campaign.
GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Haiti’s games, and how much they cost.
Haiti World Cup 2026 Fixtures
The dream has become reality and Haiti fans are desperate to see their soccer stars in World Cup action. These are the Group C fixtures that await them:
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Sat June 13
Haiti vs Scotland
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Fri June 19
Brazil vs Haiti
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wed June 24
Morocco vs Haiti
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
How to buy Haiti World Cup tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
How much are Haiti World Cup tickets?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 32 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
What to expect from Haiti at World Cup 2026
Despite heavy defeats against Curacao (5-1) and Honduras (3-0) during World Cup qualifying, Haiti held their nerve when it mattered most, securing back-to-back wins over Costa Rica and Nicaragua in their final two games to clinch a spot at World Cup 2026.
Duckens Nazon continues to be Haiti's goalscoring hero. The 32-year-old, who has played for numerous clubs all over the world, scored six times during qualifying and has netted 44 times in 80 internationals.
Nazon is likely to be supported by a couple of players that Premier League fans will be familiar with, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor.
As was the case in 1974, when they made their World Cup debut, Haiti will once again go head-to-head with South American giants during the group phase. 52 years ago, it was Argentina, this time around it’s Brazil.
Having gone home pointless from their German adventure back then, after losing 3-1 to Italy, 7-0 to Poland and 4-1 to Argentina, Haiti will be hopeful of giving a better account of themselves in North America this summer.
What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?
In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:
Country
Stadium (City)
Capacity
Canada
BC Place (Vancouver)
54,000
BMO Field (Toronto)
45,000
Mexico
Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)
83,000
Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)
48,000
Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)
53,500
United States
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
75,000
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
65,000
AT&T Stadium (Dallas)
94,000
NRG Stadium (Houston)
72,000
Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
73,000
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
70,000
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
65,000
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
82,500
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
69,000
Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)
71,000
Lumen Field (Seattle)
69,000