How to buy Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

After a sensational qualifying campaign full of memorable moments, Scotland is now set to take part in the World Cup for the first time in almost 20 years.

Scottish fans are already getting amped up at the prospect of taking on 5-time World Cup champions, Brazil, as well as the 2022 semi-finalists, Morocco, in the States this June. Don’t miss out on securing seats to some epic encounters.

Is Scotland going to rise to the occasion on the global stage? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Scotland's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Saturday, June 13 Scotland vs Haiti (9pm) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Friday, June 19 Scotland vs Morocco (6pm) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Scotland vs Brazil (6pm) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens) Tickets



Back at the 1998 World Cup, Scotland had the global spotlight shone upon them as they kicked off the tournament against Brazil. Despite a spirited performance at the Stade de France, they came up short in a 2-1 loss.

The Scots kept their dreams alive with a 1-1 draw against Norway. However, they ran out of puff during their third group clash against Morocco, losing 3-0, which saw them exit the tournament.

On paper, the Tartan Army’s easiest World Cup 2026 group assignment, vs Haiti in Foxborough, comes first. During their only previous World Cup excursion, 52 years ago, the Caribbean nation lost all three of their group stage matches, conceding 14 goals.

Scottish fans can continue to party in Massachusetts, as their second match vs Morocco also takes place at Gillette Stadium. The Atlas Lions rewrote the script at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African nation to reach the last-4 stage of the greatest tournament on the planet.

Steve Clarke’s crew head south to Miami for their third and final group clash, and it’s a huge one, as they take on one of the tournament favourites, in the shape of Brazil. The sides have met four times at previous World Cups, with the South Americans winning three of those encounters. However, during their first-ever match-up, back in 1974, the Scots dug deep and clinched a surprise 0-0 draw.

How to buy Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters can purchase official tickets for matches involving Scotland via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (from April), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing sites like StubHub will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Scotland's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Scotland World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Scotland matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Scotland at the World Cup?

For the first time in over 40 years, Scotland finished top of their World Cup qualifying group. It’s given the team and the fans a huge morale boost as they attempt to progress to the knockout phase of the tournament for the first ever time.

Excitement is guaranteed when watching Scotland play recently. Their heroic qualifying campaign ended with a thrilling climax at Hampden Park, where they saw off group rivals, Denmark, 4-2, scoring two injury-time goals to seal top spot in style.

It wasn’t just an amazing result, it was full of jaw-dropping goals, too. Inside three minutes, Scott McTominay had opened the scoring with an outrageous overhead kick.

The Danes fought back and thought they had bagged a vital point, but the Scots drove on for the win. Kieran Tierney lashed home a spectacular long-range effort in the 93rd, but the home side wasn’t done there. Five minutes later, Kenny McLean found the back of the net with an audacious shot from his own half.

Scottish fans heading to North America this summer can expect more dramatic moments. They’ll be hopeful that some of the more experienced players, such as John McGinn and Scott McTominay, who both appear in the top-10 list of their country’s all-time top scorers, can lead from the front and inspire other squad members.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: