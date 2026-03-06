EA Sports FC 26: Release date, price, consoles, pre-order details, trailer, cover & all you need to know

EA Sports FC 26 is out now and fans who get the game can be forgiven for being carried away with excitement when they fire it up for the first time. The 33rd edition of EA Sports' popular football simulation series, it is the third instalment of the EA Sports FC series (following on from the FIFA series).

Every year, gamers - including the players themselves - beg developers for new features, Icons or gameplay updates and EA Sports FC 26 is no different. So, what will you see in newest version of the game in 2025?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about FC 26, including release date, pricing, cover stars and more.

What is the EA Sports FC 26 release date?

Event Date Standard release date: September 26, 2025 Early access date: September 19, 2025

EA Sports traditionally launches FC games on the last Friday of September and they stuck to that to that again in 2025, meaning FC 26 was officially available to play worldwide on September 26, 2025.

While the worldwide release is the last weekend in September, early access offers were available, allowing those who pre-order to play the game a week in advance on September 19, 2025.

How much does EA Sports FC 26 cost?

On consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox, the price of EA Sports FC 26 is £69.99 in the United Kingdom and $69.99 in the United States.

The Ultimate Edition of the game is priced at £89.99 and $99.99.

You can, however, save 10 per cent on the game when you purchase through EA Play.

The PC version of the game is slightly cheaper in the UK, at £59.99 via Steam.

Nintendo Switch users can get the standard version for $59.99 or the Ultimate version for $79.99.

Console Standard Ultimate PS5 £69.99 / $69.99 £89.99 / $99.99 Xbox £69.99 / $69.99 £89.99 / $99.99 PC £59.99 / $69.99 £89.99 / $99.99 Nintendo Switch £56.36 / $59.99 £69.99 / $79.99

Where to buy EA Sports FC 26

You can buy EA Sports FC 26 online at Amazon, as well as other official online retail stores such as the PlayStation store and Microsoft store.

PC users can purchase the game from Steam or the Epic Games store.

Nintendo Switch players can buy directly from the Nintendo website.

Who is the EA Sports FC 26 cover star?

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala are the cover stars of the standard edition of FC 26, with the duo sharing the spotlight on the front of the game worldwide. Bellingham had the sole billing on FC 25, but has had to make room for his German rival this time round.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition cover will feature none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a clever recreation of a classic photo from the Swedish icon's time as a teenager at Malmo. He is sat on his bed, reading a magazine with Ronaldo Nazario on the front cover, surrounded by trinkets from his playing days, including a Paris Saint-Germain jersey, medals and the screen of Ultimate Team is subtly visible on the desktop computer.

EA Sports FC 26 trailer

The official reveal trailer was launched on July 16 - watch it above!

EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack

You can listen to the official EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack on Spotify.

Among the artists on the playlist are HAIM, The Cure, Ed Sheeran and Gurriers.

Read our guide to the music here.

Which consoles will EA Sports FC 26 be available on?

EA Sports FC 26 will be available to play on the usual console platforms, including PlayStation (PS4, PS5), Xbox (Xbox Series X, Xbox One), PC and Nintendo Switch.

What is the EA Sports FC 26 web app?

The EA Sports FC 26 web app and companion app are tools that allow player to manage their Ultimate Team via a web browser on their laptop or phone.

It means that you can make updates on the go without having to fire up your console.

Read our in-depth guide here.

Who has the highest rating on EA Sports FC 26?

Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe share the spotlight as the highest rated men's players on EA Sports FC 26. The Liverpool winger's rating has actually gone up from 89 in FC 25, in a clear acknowledgement of his sensational form for the Reds. Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala, who share top billing on the front cover of the game are rated 89 and 88 respectively.

When it comes to the best women's players, Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas are each rated 91, with Caroline Graham Hansen following at 90 and Alessio Russo just outside the top three with a rating of 89.

Best men's players

Rank Player Position Rating 1 Mohamed Salah RM 91 2 Kylian Mbappe ST 91 3 Ousmane Dembele ST 90 4 Rodri CDM 90 5 Virgil van Dijk CB 90 6 Jude Bellingham CAM 90 7 Erling Haaland ST 90 8 Raphinha LM 89 9 Lamine Yamal RM 89 10 Achraf Hakimi RB 89

See the full list

Best women's players

Rank Player Position Rating 1 Alexia Putellas CM 91 2 Aitana Bonmati CM 91 3 Caroline Graham Hansen RW 90 4 Alessia Russo ST 89 5 Mariona Caldentey CM 89 6 Patri Guijarro CDM 89 7 Khadija Shaw ST 89 8 Mapi Leon CB 89 9 Marie-Antoinette Katoto ST 89 10 Kadidiatou Diani RW 88

See the full list

Rank Player Position Potential rating 1 Lamine Yamal RM 95 2 Desire Doue RW 91 3 Endrick ST 91 4 Joao Neves CM 90 5 Dean Huijsen CB 89 6 Jorrel Hato LB 89 7 Estevao RM 89 8 Jorthy Mokio CDM 89 9 Kenan Yildiz CAM 89 10 Arda Guler RM 89

Who are the new ICONS in EA Sports FC 26?

ICON Position Debut rating Champion rating Alex Morgan ST 86 91 Zlatan Ibrahimovic ST 86 92 Marcelo LB 85 89 Andres Iniesta CM 86 92 Caroline Seger CM 86 90 Francesco Totti ST 85 89 Toni Kroos CM 86 90 Oliver Kahn GK 86 91 Giorgio Chiellini CB 85 89 Cha Bum-kun ST 85 88 Sissi CAM 85 88 Steffi Jones CB 85 89

Ibrahimovic is the face of the Ultimate edition and has been given the ICON treatment as a result, but he is joined by load of other stars too.

Roma legend Francesco Totti, as well as recently retired midfield duo Toni Kroos and Andres Iniesta are in the game as ICONS too. USWNT star Alex Morgan and Brazlian Sissi are available in the game, as are imposing German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn and Italian stopper Giorgio Chiellini.

You can see the full list of new ICONS above.

What are the system requirements for EA Sports FC 26?

Component Min. requirements Recommended OS: Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM: 8GB 12GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 DirectX: Version 12 Version 12 Storage: 100GB 100GB

Read more about the system requirements here.

