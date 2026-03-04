EA Sports FC 26 web app & companion app: Release date & how to get an early start on Ultimate Team

WithEA Sports FC 26now released, fans jumping into Ultimate Team were able to get a head start thanks to the Web App and Companion App. As in previous years, EA launched both ahead of the full game, allowing players to start building squads, complete Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), and make moves on the transfer market early.

The apps remain an essential tool for anyone looking to stay ahead of the competition, and here’s everything you need to know about how they work.

Get closer to the game with the EA SPORTS app

The EA SPORTS app is the ultimate mobile companion, bridging the gap between real-world football and your favourite games. Download it now to access a personalised feed of live scores, expert analysis, and exclusive rewards.

Why download the app?

Real-Time Coverage: Get lightning-fast live scores and stats from the world’s biggest leagues.

Premium Insights: Access expert journalism and tactical analysis via The Athletic integration.

Interactive Play: Test your knowledge with daily trivia, fan polls, and match predictions.

Exclusive Rewards: Unlock unique in-game content and EA SPORTS rewards just by staying active.

3D Match Visuals: See the action from every angle with advanced "Virtual Play-by-Play" technology.

When is the EA Sports FC 26 Web app released?

Web app release date: September 17. 2025 Companion app release date: September 18, 2025

The EA Sports FC 26 Web App is live now, having been launched on September 17, 2025, ahead of the game’s official release.

The companion app was refreshed a day later, on September 18, 2025.

EA Sports

How to get the EA Sports FC 26 Web & Companion app?

The EA Sports FC 26 Web App can be accessed directly through a web browser, with no need for any additional installation. Simply log in via the official EA Sports FC site using your EA account, which automatically connects to your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC profile.

In contrast, the Companion App is designed for mobile devices and can be downloaded from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Players who already have the app from previous editions may receive an update prompt that switches it over to the FC 26 version once it becomes available.

To ensure everything runs smoothly when the new game launches, double-check that your EA account is properly linked and ready to go.

What are the EA Sports FC 26 Web app & Companion app?

The EA Sports FC 26 Web App and Companion App are official tools that let you manage your Ultimate Team outside of the main game. While you can’t play matches through them, you can do almost everything else - build squads, trade players, complete SBCs, and even style your stadium.

The Web App works through your internet browser on PC or laptop, while the Companion App is a mobile version you can download on iOS and Android. Both apps give you a crucial head start in Ultimate Team before the full game is released.

What are the features of the EA Sports FC 26 Web & Companion apps

New levels of strategy

Tactics have received a major upgrade. You can fine-tune how your squad plays by adjusting strategies and formations before heading onto the console.

Complete SBCs and earn rewards

Never miss out on a Squad Building Challenge. Trade in spare players from your club to unlock new packs, players, or cosmetic items.

Upgrade and customize players

You can take advantage of Evolutions to boost your favourite players. Improve stats, strengthen item shells, and add fresh cosmetic upgrades.

Competitions

You can track your progress in Champions, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and new Rush events. You can also claim rewards without turning on your console.

Sign players

Use the Transfer Market to buy and sell players with the Ultimate Team community, helping you build a stronger squad anytime, anywhere.

Style your stadium

Personalize your home ground with walkout songs, goal celebrations, tifos, and even pyrotechnics—all directly from the Companion App.

Whether you’re on desktop or mobile, the Web and Companion Apps give you complete control of your Ultimate Team experience, no matter where you are.

