SEO editor

Bio: Ryan Kelly is a writer and editor with over a decade of experience in football media. He has written extensively about Irish football and the manifold cultural oddities that populate the game's sprawling landscape, as well as exploring topics such as the delicately woven, yet increasingly maddening, legal tapestry that constitutes the FIFA eligibility rulebook. During his time with GOAL, Kelly has been involved at various levels in the planning and execution of editorial coverage across seven major tournaments, while also helping with the development of a highly informative shopping section of the website.

Ryan's football story: Growing up in Ireland, Kelly gorged on the glorious exploits of Mick McCarthy's Boys in Green as a young man, receiving, thanks to the infamous 'Saipan Incident', an early introduction to the potentially seismic effects football could have on wider society. As he developed an appreciation of Roy Keane's furiously high standards while watching Ireland on television, Kelly was simultaneously treated to glimpses of the doomed genius of Derry City icon Liam Coyle on trips to the Brandywell. Inspired by that duo, among other mavericks both local and international, he forged a respectable youth football career, but never had the makings of a professional footballer. Despite that, Kelly has enjoyed a medal-laden journey on the six-a-side scene.

Areas of expertise: