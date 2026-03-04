Goal.com
Live
EA FC 26EA Sports
Nisanth V Easwar

The top 26 best women's players on EA Sports FC 26 - listed

Find out the top 26 best women's players featured in EA Sports FC 26.

Standard

Standard Edition

  • It's available across PC, PlayStation and Xbox
  • Features over 20,000 players, 750+ teams, over 120 stadiums, and 35+ leagues
  • Experience Manager Career like never before with all-new Manager Live Challenges

From

$69.99

Buy

Following the release of EA Sports FC 26, attention has turned to the latest player ratings, with women’s football once again taking centre stage.

EA has revealed the top women’s players in the game, showcasing the stars with the highest overall ratings. From Champions League winners to World Cup icons, these are the athletes who stand out as the very best in FC 26.

Here, we break down the top 26 women’s players on EA Sports FC 26, giving you the full list of names to watch out for on the virtual pitch.

  • Alexia PutellasGetty Images

    Alexia Putellas | OVR: 91 | POS: CM | Barcelona

  • Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Women 2024-25Getty Images

    Aitana Bonmati | OVR: 91 | POS: CM | Barcelona

  • Caroline Graham Hansen Norway Women 2025Getty Images

    Caroline Graham Hansen | OVR: 90 | POS: RW | Barcelona

  • Alessia Russo Arsenal UWCL trophy 2025Getty Images

    Alessia Russo | OVR: 89 | POS: ST | Arsenal

  • Arsenal FC v Manchester United FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Mariona Caldentey | OVR: 89 | POS: CM | Arsenal

  • Patri Guijarro Spain Women 2025Getty Images

    Patri Guijarro | OVR: 89 | POS: CDM | Barcelona

  • Manchester City v Aston Villa - The Adobe Women's FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Khadija Shaw | OVR: 89 | POS: ST | Manchester City

  • Mapi LeonImago Images

    Mapi Leon | OVR: 89 | POS: CB | Barcelona

  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto France Women 2025Getty Images

    Marie-Antoinette Katoto | OVR: 88 | POS: ST | Lyon

  • Kadidiatou Diani Lyon Women 2024-25Getty Images

    Kadidiatou Diani | OVR: 88 | POS: RW | Lyon

  • Sophia WilsonGetty Images

    Sophia Wilson | OVR: 88 | POS: ST | Portland Thorns

  • Guro Reiten Chelsea 2024-25Getty Images

    Guro Reiten | OVR: 88 | POS: LM | Chelsea

  • Duelo de Estrellas - Liga MX FemenilGetty Images Sport

    Ewa Pajor | OVR: 88 | POS: ST | Barcelona

  • Olympique Lyonnais v Arsenal WFC - UEFA Women's Champions League Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Christiane Endler | OVR: 88 | POS: GK | Lyon

  • DebinhaImagn

    Debinha | OVR: 88 | POS: CAM | KC Current

  • Irene Paredes Spain Women 2025Getty Images

    Irene Paredes | OVR: 88 | POS: CB | Barcelona

  • Victoria Pelova and Chloe Kelly of ArsenalGetty Images

    Chloe Kelly | OVR: 87 | POS: RM | Arsenal

  • Lindsey Heaps USMNT vs China HICGetty Images

    Lindsey Heaps | OVR: 87 | POS: CAM | Lyon

  • FBL-WOMEN-EURO-2025-FINAL-ENG-ESPAFP

    Lucy Bronze | OVR: 87 | POS: RB | Chelsea

  • Rose Lavelle USWNT ve IrelandGetty Images

    Rose Lavelle | OVR: 87 | POS: CM | Gotham

  • Sakina Karchaoui of France runs with the ball Getty Images

    Sakina Karchaoui | OVR: 87 | POS: CM | PSG

  • Leah Williamson England Women 2025Getty Images

    Leah Williamson | OVR: 87 | POS: CB | Arsenal

  • Beth Mead England Women 2025Getty Images

    Beth Mead | OVR: 87 | POS: RM | Arsenal

  • Mexico v United StatesGetty Images Sport

    Mallory Swanson | OVR: 87 | POS: LM | Chicago Stars

  • Ada Hegerberg Norway Women 2025Getty Images

    Ada Hegerberg | OVR: 87 | POS: ST | Lyon

  • Lauren Hemp England Women 2025Getty Images

    Lauren Hemp | OVR: 87 | POS: LW | City

