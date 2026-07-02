Argentina's route to the World Cup Final: Round of 32 match vs Cape Verde, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

Amazingly, no nation has successfully defended the World Cup crown since Brazil in 1962. However, reigning champions, Argentina, remain on course to emulate that feat at FIFA World Cup 2026 and it comes as no surprise that the legend that is, Lionel Messi, has been pulling the strings.

It's been plain sailing for Lionel Scaloni's La Albiceleste so far, and they were one of only three nations who won all their matches prior to the knockout phase. Messi netted goals in each of Argentina's group wins, becoming the top World Cup tournament goalscorer of all-time in the process.

Argentina now set their sights on Cape Verde, with their Round of 32 encounter taking place in Miami on Friday (July 3).

Argentina World Cup 2026 fixtures and results

Date Fixture (local KO time) Venue Final Score / Tickets Tuesday, June 16 Argentina vs Algeria (8pm CDT) Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Argentina won 3-0 Monday, June 22 Argentina vs Austria (12pm CDT) AT&T Stadium, Arlington Argentina won 2-0 Saturday, June 27 Jordan vs Argentina (9pm CDT) AT&T Stadium, Arlington Argentina won 3-1 Friday, July 3 Argentina vs Cape Verde (6pm ET) Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Tickets

Argentina's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As Argentina finished top of Group J, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.

If Argentina beat Cape Verde in the Round of 32, they will face either Australia or Egypt in Atlanta during the Round of 16. La Albiceleste are currently on a 9-game unbeaten streak in World Cup tournament games, since their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their group opener in 2022.

Following the Round of 16, it could be Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, Brazil/Mexico/England in the semi-finals and France/Spain/Portugal in the Final.

Date (local KO time) Round Venue Possible Fixture Tickets July 3 (6pm ET) Round of 32 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Argentina vs Cape Verde Tickets July 7 (12pm ET) Round of 16 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Match 95: vs Australia or Egypt Tickets July 11 (8pm CDT) Quarter-Finals Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Match 100: vs Winner Match 96 Tickets July 15 (3pm CDT) Semi-Finals Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Match 102: vs Winner Match 99 Tickets July 19 (3pm ET) Final MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Match 104: vs Winner Match 101 Tickets

Group J - Final Standings

Rank Team Played W D L GF GA GD Pts Status 1st Argentina 3 3 0 0 8 1 +7 9 Qualified 2nd Austria 3 1 1 1 6 6 0 4 Qualified 3rd Algeria 3 1 1 1 5 7 -2 4 Qualified 4th Jordan 3 0 0 3 3 8 -5 0 Eliminated

How to buy Argentina World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Argentina World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Who is in the Argentina World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position Player Current Club Goalkeepers Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa

Gerónimo Rulli Olympique de Marseille

Juan Musso Atlético de Madrid Defenders Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur

Lisandro Martínez Manchester United

Nicolás Otamendi SL Benfica

Nahuel Molina Atlético de Madrid

Nicolás Tagliafico Olympique Lyonnais

Gonzalo Montiel River Plate

Facundo Medina Olympique de Marseille

Marcos Senesi Tottenham Hotspur Midfielders Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool

Enzo Fernández Chelsea

Rodrigo De Paul Inter Miami

Leandro Paredes Boca Juniors

Giovani Lo Celso Real Betis

Exequiel Palacios Bayer Leverkusen

Valentín Barco RC Strasbourg Forwards Lionel Messi (captain) Inter Miami

Julián Álvarez Atlético de Madrid

Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan

Thiago Almada Atlético de Madrid

Nicolás González Atlético de Madrid

Nico Paz Como 1907

Giuliano Simeone Atlético de Madrid

José Manuel López SE Palmeiras

Shop: Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

Reigning world champions Argentina have been playing in a fresh adidas home kit at at the FIFA World Cup 2026 that celebrates their greatest moments while looking firmly to the future. The classic white and sky-blue stripes return with a modern twist - a three-tone gradient effect inspired by the nation’s three World Cup wins in 1978, 1986 and 2022. A subtle “1896” detail on the back neck marks the founding year of the Argentine Football Association, while navy accents on the shoulders and cuffs give the design a bold, refined finish.

How to watch Argentina matches with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.



