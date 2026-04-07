It has been confirmed that Frenchman Aurélien Tchouaméni, Real Madrid’s midfielder, will miss the second-leg match against Bayern Munich due to suspension.

In the 36th minute of the first-leg quarter-final match in the UEFA Champions League between the two teams at the “Santiago Bernabéu,” Tchouaméni received a yellow card.

The booking came after a strong challenge by Tchouaméni on Joshua Kimmich, the Bavarian team’s player, on the edge of the penalty area.

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The French star will not be available to Álvaro Arbeloa in the decisive second leg next week, scheduled to be held in the city of Munich, which complicates matters for the Spanish coach, who prefers to rely on the quartet of Fede Valverde, Arda Güler, and Thiago Bitarsh, alongside Tchouaméni in midfield during big matches.

Arbeloa relied on this quartet in the two matches against Manchester City and Atlético Madrid, before repeating it against Bayern Munich.