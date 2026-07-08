Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires 'needs help' Lionel Messi warning to Argentina as he hails 'animal' Inter Miami megastar

Messi once again proved why he is considered the greatest of all time, inspiring Argentina to a sensational comeback win against Egypt in the World Cup round of 16. After falling 2-0 behind in Atlanta, Messi sparked the revival by assisting Cristian Romero before scoring the equaliser himself, ultimately setting the stage for Enzo Fernandez's stoppage-time winner. The performance left Ibrahimovic in awe of his former Barcelona teammate's relentless drive.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Ibrahimovic noted a distinct change in Messi’s demeanor as the threat of elimination loomed. "You can see that something changed. He flipped a switch (after 2-0). He became an animal and nobody could stop him," Ibrahimovic said. "You can see how much it means to him. He may have won everything, however many Ballon d’Or awards there are, but he still wants more."