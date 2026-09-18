AFP
Zidane names five uncapped players in his first ever France squad for Nations League
A new era begins for Les Bleus
After succeeding Didier Deschamps over the summer, Zidane announced his inaugural 23-player squad today for the upcoming international break. According to RMC Sport, Zidane has decided to blend experience with youth for the 2026-2027 Nations League campaign.
He has called upon 15 players who participated in the recent World Cup, ensuring a strong foundation remains intact. The squad is naturally spearheaded by captain Mbappe, alongside Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. The team are looking to make a strong statement in League A, where France have been drawn alongside Türkiye, Belgium, and Italy.
- AFP
Five uncapped players earn their first call-ups
While the core remains familiar, Zidane has dipped into the vast French talent pool by selecting five uncapped players. Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet earns his first senior call-up in the absence of William Saliba. Jacquet is joined by Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes and Inter Milan full-back Andy Diouf.
In midfield, Como playmaker Lucas Da Cunha has been rewarded with a spot. Furthermore, Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul, who impressed as the top scorer in Ligue 1 last season, also makes the final list. These new additions highlight a clear intent from Zidane to refresh the squad ahead of the cycle leading to Euro 2028.
Notable absentees from the first Zidane squad
The introduction of fresh faces inevitably means some established names have been left out of this initial selection. Zidane has opted to omit several historical figures of the national team, including N'Golo Kante, Lucas Hernandez, and Lucas Digne.
The absence of these veterans suggests that he is already looking towards the future and building a new tactical setup. Additionally, with Arsenal centre-back Saliba missing out, the defensive line sees significant restructuring. France have plenty of depth, but leaving out such experienced stalwarts indicates that Zidane is fully prepared to make bold decisions.
- AFP
What to expect from Zidane's debut matches?
France will kick off the Zidane era next Friday when they travel to Kocaeli to face Türkiye. Following this opening test, the squad will visit Brussels to play Belgium on September 28. France will then return to the Stade de France for crucial home fixtures against Italy on October 2 and a second clash with Belgium on October 5.
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