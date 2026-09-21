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‘Incredible’ Yasin Ayari tipped to follow in the footsteps of Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro & Carlos Baleba as Brighton legend Bobby Zamora makes transfer prediction
Brighton famed for unearthing hidden gems
Zamora has expressed his surprise that more admiring glances were not shot in Ayari’s direction across the summer of 2026 - following an impressive Premier League campaign with the Seagulls and World Cup exploits with his country.
The all-action Swede is another example of Brighton’s ability to unearth hidden gems, polish them up and produce international-calibre superstars. He was acquired for just £3.5 million ($5m) when moving to the Amex Stadium from AIK in his homeland back in January 2023.
Priceless experience was picked up across loan spells at Coventry and Blackburn, before making his breakthrough in the English top-flight. He registered four goals and three assists for Brighton last season and is already up and running this term - with the Seagulls sat third in the table through five rounds of fixtures.
Having generated huge sums from transfer deals involving the likes of Caicedo and Baleba - along with Marc Cucurella and Alexis Mac Allister - Ayari may be next off that production line. Leading clubs from across Europe are said to be keeping a close eye on his development.
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Ayari expected to generate transfer rumours
Asked if Ayari will likely form part of a high-profile transfer at some point in the not too distant future, Brighton legend Zamora - who was speaking in association with BetWright Premier League betting - told GOAL: “He's incredible as well, seeing him for the last year-and-a-half up close and in training and how good he is. I'm actually surprised that nobody came in this summer.
“He's one that sort of goes under the radar, but when you see him work up close and you see him in training, he's got real, real talent. And again, at such a young age. There's only really bright things for that kid.
“He's an exciting one and one that I think if he continues on the path that he has been this season, yeah, I think somebody will come and try and take him as well.”
Seagulls eager to agree new contract with Ayari
Ayari is only tied to terms at the Amex until the summer of 2027, although that agreement does include the option for a 12-month extension. Brighton are doing their best to put a new contract in place.
Head coach Fabian Hurzeler has said of those efforts and what an energetic option brings to his plans: “You always want to solve these things internally first before we go to the public. Generally, what I can say is that Yasin is a great player. He made a great development with us through the last two years.
“He has grown as a player and as a personality. He takes more responsibility. So I'm very pleased. I'm very happy to work with this kind of player. I'm very happy to work especially with him and hopefully he stays for a longer time.”
The German tactician added: “Yasin, he has qualities in possession, he has qualities out of possession. He also has grown as a personality. So regarding taking ownership, he can contribute with his effort.
“I think it's very important that we understand that everyone in our squad has a responsibility for our achievements, and everyone is important, and that's what we always try to emphasise. And then express yourself within your personality, within your quality, and that's also what I ask from Yasin.”
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Brighton flying high in the Premier League table
Brighton are taking in European football again this season, as they compete in the Conference League, and will be hoping - either through winning that tournament or their Premier League standing - that continental action will remain on the agenda for 2027-28.
They are making a good go of that, with a stunning 3-0 victory over reigning champions Arsenal carrying them into the first international break of the current campaign. A trip to Sunderland is next up on October 10.
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