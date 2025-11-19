World Cup 2026 qualified teams: Full list of nations who will play at soccer tournament in United States, Canada & Mexico

Here is a picture of the various regional qualification campaigns and the teams that are close to securing qualification:

AFC

The last two automatic spots from Asian qualifying were filled in October, with Iraq then beating the UAE in November to secure a place in the inter-confederation play-offs.

See the full AFC World Cup 2026 qualifying picture here.

CAF

Qualifying in Africa lasted almost two years, with the last of the nine automatic qualifiers confirmed in October. DR Congo then saw off both Cameroon and Nigeria in the CAF play-offs to secure themselves a place in the inter-confederation play-offs.

See the full CAF World Cup 2026 qualifying picture here.

CONCACAF

With the United States, Canada and Mexico qualifying automatically as hosts, the CONCACAF qualification stage has a different complexion with a number of less-established sides in the battle for qualification. With the three automatic qualifiers resolved in November, Jamaica and Suriname progressed to the inter-confederation play-offs.

CONMEBOL

Qualifying in South America concluded in September as the last of the continent's six automatic qualifiers were confirmed. Seventh-placed Bolivia have earned a spot in March's inter-confederation play-offs as they aim to secure their first World Cup appearance since 1994.

See the full CONEMBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying picture here.

OFC

With New Zealand having secured automatic qualification back in March, New Caledonia advanced to the inter-confederation play-offs.

See the full OFC World Cup 2026 qualifying picture here.

UEFA

UEFA qualifying got under way in March, though some teams didn't kick-off their campaigns until September due to the Nations League. All of the automatic spots are now gone, with play-offs to decide the final four selections among the 16 teams who have entered them. Among the teams still aiming to book their spot are four-time winners Italy, as well as Denmark, Turkey, Sweden, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

See the full UEFA World Cup 2026 qualifying picture here.