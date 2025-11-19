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World Cup 2026 qualified teams: Full list of nations who will play at soccer tournament in United States, Canada & Mexico

GOAL breaks down all the confirmed qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, plus the teams who could soon be on their way.

The 2026 World Cup will feature a total of 48 teams for the first time in history, with FIFA opting to expand the 32-team tournament format that has been in place since the 1998 edition. That means more international teams than ever will converge upon the United States, Canada and Mexico for what promises to be a historic occasion.

UEFA is guaranteed 16 slots at the tournament, while CAF gets nine and AFC gets eight. There will be a minimum of six each from CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, while OFC has one guaranteed slot for the first time. The remaining two places will be decided through the intercontinental playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you all the teams that have qualified for World Cup 2026:

  • Which teams have qualified for World Cup 2026?

    (Click on the team to read about their qualifying campaign)

    TeamConfederationQualified on
    CanadaCONCACAFHosts
    MexicoCONCACAFHosts
    United StatesCONCACAFHosts
    JapanAFCMarch 20, 2025
    New ZealandOFCMarch 24, 2025
    IranAFCMarch 25, 2025
    ArgentinaCONMEBOLMarch 25, 2025
    UzbekistanAFCJune 5, 2025
    South KoreaAFCJune 5, 2025
    JordanAFCJune 5, 2025
    AustraliaAFCJune 10, 2025
    BrazilCONMEBOLJune 10, 2025
    EcuadorCONMEBOLJune 10, 2025
    UruguayCONMEBOLSeptember 4, 2025
    ParaguayCONMEBOLSeptember 4, 2025
    ColombiaCONMEBOLSeptember 4, 2025
    MoroccoCAFSeptember 5, 2025
    TunisiaCAFSeptember 8, 2025
    EgyptCAFOctober 8, 2025
    AlgeriaCAFOctober 9, 2025
    GhanaCAFOctober 12, 2025
    Cape VerdeCAFOctober 13, 2025
    South AfricaCAFOctober 14, 2025
    QatarAFCOctober 14, 2025
    EnglandUEFAOctober 14, 2025
    Saudi ArabiaAFCOctober 14, 2025
    SenegalCAFOctober 14, 2025
    Cote d'IvoireCAFOctober 14, 2025
    FranceUEFANovember 13, 2025
    CroatiaUEFANovember 14, 2025
    PortugalUEFANovember 16, 2025
    NorwayUEFANovember 16, 2025
    GermanyUEFANovember 17, 2025
    NetherlandsUEFANovember 17, 2025
    AustriaUEFANovember 18. 2025
    BelgiumUEFANovember 18, 2025
    ScotlandUEFANovember 18, 2025
    SpainUEFANovember 18, 2025
    SwitzerlandUEFANovember 18, 2025
    CuracaoCONCACAFNovember 18, 2025
    HaitiCONCACAFNovember 18, 2025
    PanamaCONCACAFNovember 18, 2025
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  • Who could qualify next?

    Here is a picture of the various regional qualification campaigns and the teams that are close to securing qualification:

    AFC

    The last two automatic spots from Asian qualifying were filled in October, with Iraq then beating the UAE in November to secure a place in the inter-confederation play-offs.

    See the full AFC World Cup 2026 qualifying picture here.

    CAF

    Qualifying in Africa lasted almost two years, with the last of the nine automatic qualifiers confirmed in October. DR Congo then saw off both Cameroon and Nigeria in the CAF play-offs to secure themselves a place in the inter-confederation play-offs.

    See the full CAF World Cup 2026 qualifying picture here.

    CONCACAF

    With the United States, Canada and Mexico qualifying automatically as hosts, the CONCACAF qualification stage has a different complexion with a number of less-established sides in the battle for qualification. With the three automatic qualifiers resolved in November, Jamaica and Suriname progressed to the inter-confederation play-offs.

    CONMEBOL

    Qualifying in South America concluded in September as the last of the continent's six automatic qualifiers were confirmed. Seventh-placed Bolivia have earned a spot in March's inter-confederation play-offs as they aim to secure their first World Cup appearance since 1994.

    See the full CONEMBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying picture here.

    OFC

    With New Zealand having secured automatic qualification back in March, New Caledonia advanced to the inter-confederation play-offs.

    See the full OFC World Cup 2026 qualifying picture here.

    UEFA

    UEFA qualifying got under way in March, though some teams didn't kick-off their campaigns until September due to the Nations League. All of the automatic spots are now gone, with play-offs to decide the final four selections among the 16 teams who have entered them. Among the teams still aiming to book their spot are four-time winners Italy, as well as Denmark, Turkey, Sweden, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    See the full UEFA World Cup 2026 qualifying picture here.

  • Duckens Nazon, HaitiImagn

    Haiti

    Qualified on:November 18, 2025
    Qualified as:CONCACAF Group C winners
    Last tournament:1974

    Haiti ended a 51-year wait to qualify for their second World Cup appearance in stunning fashion as they beat Honduras and Costa Rica to top spot in CONCACAF Group C. Star striker Duckens Nazon powered Les Grenadiers’ run, and if not for Curacao’s own remarkable qualification, Haiti would be the unquestioned story of the region.

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  • Curaçao footballGetty

    Curacao

    Qualified on:November 18, 2025
    Qualified as:CONCACAF Group B winners
    Last tournament:Debut

    Curacao, with its population of just 156,115, became the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup after securing a draw with Jamaica on the final matchday to win Group B in CONCACAF. This will mark the country’s first appearance at the tournament, with the team led by former Manchester United youth product Tahith Chong.

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    Panama

    Qualified on:November 18, 2025
    Qualified as:CONCACAF Group A winners
    Last tournament:2018

    Panama are back at the World Cup after missing the tournament in 2022 as they topped CONCACAF Group A ahead of Suriname. Jose Fajardo and Cecilio Waterman played a massive role in helping Los Canaleros overcome the odds to return the global stage.

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  • Belgium v Liechtenstein - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Belgium

    Qualified on:November 18, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group I winners
    Last tournament:2022

    The days of Belgium's 'golden generation' may be over, but there's still plenty to like about this incarnation of the Red Devils. Younger stars such as Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere are rising to the challenge with the assistance of the old guard, featuring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard.

    Belgium pipped Wales to first place in Group I thanks to a thumping 7-0 win over Liechtenstein on the final matchday.

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    Austria

    Qualified on:November 18, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group H winners
    Last tournament:1998

    With Ralf Rangnick at the wheel, Austria have become quite the force in European international football again. They were a favourite among many neutrals at Euro 2024, and now they are going to their first World Cup of the 21st century.

    They needed a late draw at home to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their final group game in order to seal qualification, with Marko Arnautovic's return of eight goals only bettered by Erling Haaland's tally of 16 across UEFA.

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    Spain

    Qualified on:November 18, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group E winners
    Last tournament:2022

    No one really doubted that Spain, the reigning European champions, would get to the World Cup, but they had to wait until the final matchday for confirmation of that. Even then, only a loss to second-placed Turkey by seven goals would have seen them throw away their lead at the final hurdle.

    Real Sociedad forward and Euro 2024 hero Mikel Oyarzabal continued his international exploits, registering the third-most goal contributions of any player in European qualifying, behind only Erling Haaland and Memphis Depay.

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  • Scotland v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Scotland

    Qualified on:November 18, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group C winners
    Last tournament:1998

    At last, Scotland's long wait to play at a World Cup again is over. They ended a 28-year drought in some fashion, too.

    Steve Clarke's Tartan Army entered the final matchday of qualifying needing to beat Denmark, who themselves would have booked their place with a draw. Scotland were tied at 2-2 against the 10 men of Denmark entering stoppage time, before sensational goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean saw them emerge as 4-2 victors and with Group C's only automatic place.

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  • Switzerland v Sweden - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Switzerland

    Qualified on:November 18, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group B winners
    Last tournament:2022

    Switzerland finished top of a competitive qualifying group that also featured Slovenia, under-performers Sweden and surprise package Kosovo. They had effectively sealed their spot on the penultimate matchday but had to wait until the final round of fixtures before their card was officially punched.

    Led by the midfield brilliance of Granit Xhaka, the Swiss will fancy their chances as one of the dark horses in 2026.

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    Netherlands

    Qualified on:November 17, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group G winners
    Last tournament:2022

    Ronald Koeman's Netherlands finished three points clear of Poland in Group G to secure automatic qualification. All they needed was one more point from their eighth and final fixture, but made sure to do it in style by thrashing Lithuania 4-0 in Amsterdam.

    Brazil-based forward Memphis Depay scored eight times across qualifying and has become the country's all-time leading goal-scorer as a result. Overall, the Dutch netted 27 times at an average of 3.4 goals per game and will be hoping to take that firepower into the finals.

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  • Germany v Slovakia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Germany

    Qualified on:November 17, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group A winners
    Last tournament:2022

    The four-time World Cup winners didn't start this campaign well and automatic qualification went to the wire, as Slovakia would have taken UEFA Group A with a win over Germany on the final matchday. As it happens, Germany didn't stumble when it mattered and romped to a 6-0 triumph to book their place.

    From being the World Cup's most consistent performers for decades, Germany have fallen at the group stage in each of the last two tournaments, failing to escape the first round since they last lifted the trophy in 2014. Julian Nagelsmann leads a new young team looking to restore past glories.

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    Norway

    Qualified on:November 16, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group I winners
    Last tournament:1998

    Norway sealed their first World Cup finals appearance since 1998 with a 4-1 win over Italy that secured top spot in Group I. Erling Haaland scored twice in the victory and will lead the charge next summer in North America.

    Norway won't lack for confidence after a qualifying campaign that brought eight wins from eight games and 37 goals. Haaland scored 16 of those and will be Norway's main threat. However, Stale Solbakken also has plenty of other talented players in his squad and can call upon the likes of Martin Odegaard, Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth.

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  • Portugal v Hungary - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Portugal

    Qualified on:November 16, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group F winners
    Last tournament:2022

    Roberto Martinez's side booked their spot at World Cup 2026 with a 9-1 thrashing of Armenia, a result achieved without captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal star was suspended for the team's final group game, following his red card against Ireland, but wasn't missed as Martinez's men confirmed their place at the competition.

    Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves both bagged hat-tricks in an emphatic victory, and Portugal's strength in depth means much will be expected from the team in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Ronaldo has already announced this will be his last World Cup, but he'll miss at least one group game due to suspension after his costly red card.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-CRO-FROAFP

    Croatia

    Qualified on:November 14, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group L winners
    Last tournament:2022

    Croatia have reached at least the semi-finals at each of the last two World Cups, and veteran captain Luka Modric will get one last chance to shine on the global stage after again leading his nation through a qualification campaign during which they went unbeaten to secure their spot for the summer.

    Modric has plenty of other experienced campaigners alongside him in the squad, including Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic, though a new generation, led by Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol, are beginning to contribute on a more regular basis.

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  • France v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    France

    Qualified on:November 13, 2025
    Qualified as:UEFA Group D winners
    Last tournament:2022

    France clinched qualification with a game to spare thanks to a 4-0 win over Ukraine. Didier Deschamps' men remain unbeaten in the group, ahead of a final fixture against Azerbaijan, and possess bags of firepower.

    Kylian Mbappe remains the main man, but Hugo Ekitike opened his international account against Ukraine and Deschamps also has the likes of Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue to call upon. The World Cup-winning manager has already confirmed he will step down after the 2026 tournament and will be hoping he can bow out in style with his team on top once again.

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  • Cote d'Ivoire 2025Getty Images

    Cote d'Ivoire

    Qualified on:October 14, 2025
    Qualified as: CAF Group F winner
    Last tournament:2014

    For a nation that has produced so many top-class footballers over the years, it's incredible that Cote d'Ivoire - or the Ivory Coast - haven't been to a World Cup since the 2014 edition in Brazil.

    Nevertheless, they will get the chance to right some of their previous qualifying wrongs in 2026 after pipping Gabon to top spot in CAF Group F, taking 26 points from a possible 30 to overcome Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Co.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-SEN-SUDAFP

    Senegal

    Qualified on:October 14, 2025
    Qualified as: CAF Group B winner
    Last tournament:2022

    The Lions of Teranga needed to be at their very best in order to stave off fierce competition from the Democratic Republic of Congo in CAF Group B, winning seven and drawing three of their 10 qualifiers to advance to the World Cup.

    Senegal wrapped up their qualification bid with an emphatic 4-0 win against Mauritania in front of a lively home crowd to get the party started in Dakar. Boasting the likes of Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye and Pape Matar Sarr, they could be one to watch in North America.

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  • Saudi Arabia v Iraq - FIFA World Cup QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Saudi Arabia

    Qualified on:October 14, 2025
    Qualified as: AFC fourth round, Group B winner
    Last tournament:2022

    The team responsible for the biggest shock of the 2022 World Cup, where Saudi Arabia beat eventual winners Argentina in their opening game, will officially be part of the 2026 gathering after making their way through the gauntlet of AFC qualification.

    Having been forced into the fourt round, Herve Renard's side headed into their match with Iraq needing a draw while knowing their opponents would overtake them in their three-team group with a victory of their own. But the Green Falcons managed to grind out a 0-0 draw to ensure they would be the ones taking the final automatic spot from Asia.

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    England

    Qualified on:October 14, 2025
    Qualified as: UEFA Group K winner
    Last tournament:2022

    England predictably made light work of their qualification group under new manager Thomas Tuchel, sailing through to the World Cup finals with a perfect record while not even conceding a goal. The Three Lions, led by the firepower of Harry Kane, averaged three goals a game by the time they secured their spot in North America.

    Qualification was a mere formality for the 1966 winners, who are out to claim world glory on foreign soil for the first time.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-ASIA-QUALIFIERS-QAT-UAEAFP

    Qatar

    Qualified on:October 14, 2025
    Qualified as: AFC fourth round, Group A winner
    Last tournament:2022

    World Cups appear to be like London buses for Qatar, who hadn't participated at one until they were hosts in 2022 and have now qualified for the 2026 edition on foreign soil. After edging into round four of Asian qualification, they had to stave off competition from Oman and the United Arab Emirates to ensure progression to the finals.

    It all came down to what was essentially a play-off with the UAE in which Qatar had to win, and win they did at the very last to book their place in North America.

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    South Africa

    Qualified on:October 14, 2025
    Qualified as: CAF Group C winner
    Last tournament:2010

    For the first time since they hosted the tournament all the way back in 2010, South Africa will compete at a men's World Cup. Bafana Bafana raced into a huge lead in qualifying Group C early on, though a stumble down the stretch of recent international windows saw them take qualification to the final matchday.

    They managed to beat Rwanda 3-0 in their last game to ensure they held off Nigeria and Benin for top spot, sparking wild celebrations as they ended 16 years of pain away from the game's biggest international tournament.

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    Cape Verde

    Qualified on:October 13, 2025
    Qualified as: CAF Group D winner
    Last tournament:Debut

    Following in the footsteps of Jordan and Uzbekistan, Cape Verde became the third nation to book a first-ever World Cup appearance in 2026. More impressively, they are the second-smallest country by population to qualify in the tournament's 95-year history, after Iceland in 2018.

    The island nation off Africa's west coast did it in style too. They won seven of 10 qualifiers to top CAF Group D ahead of a Cameroon side able to boast much more high-profile players. For example, Dailon Livramento, the team's top scorer in qualifying with four goals, is on loan in 2025-26 at little known Liga Portugal club Casa Pia from Hellas Verona.

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  • Mohammed Kudus Ghana 2024Getty Images

    Ghana

    Qualified on:October 12, 2025
    Qualified as: CAF Group I winner
    Last tournament:2022

    After failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, expectations were relatively low for Ghana heading into World Cup qualifying, but Otto Addo's side bounced back in impressive fashion to reach the finals for the fifth time since their debut in 2006.

    Premier League stars Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus - who scored the winner against Comoros to secure qualification - will be expected to lead from the front for the Black Stars as they aim to avoid a third-successive group-stage exit.

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  • Algeria 2025Getty Images

    Algeria

    Qualified on:October 9, 2025
    Qualified as: CAF Group G winner
    Last tournament:2014

    Algeria will head to the World Cup for the first time in 12 years when Riyad Mahrez and co. arrive in North America next summer. 

    Back in 2014, they reached the last 16, where they were beaten by Germany. They have played at three other tournaments as an independent nation, being eliminated in the group stages in 1982, 1986, and 2010. The latter, of course, included an infamous 0-0 draw with England. 

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  • FBL-WC-2026-AFRICA-QUALIFIERS-DJI-EGYAFP

    Egypt

    Qualified on:October 8, 2025
    Qualified as:CAF Group A winner
    Last tournament:2018

    Egypt will be back at the World Cup in 2026 after failing to qualify for the competition in Qatar four years ago. In 2018, Egypt were eliminated at te group stage after finishing bottom of Group A, losing all three matches they played. 

    The north Africans have played in three global tournaments in total and have progressed beyond the group stage only once, back in 1934. The 2026 edition could be Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah's last appearance at the World Cup and the forward will hope to produce a memorable result for his nation.

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    Tunisia

    Qualified on:September 8, 2025
    Qualified as:CAF Group H winner
    Last tournament:2022

    Tunisia will be back at the World Cup in 2026, after being eliminated at the group stage in 2022. They won one game at that tournament, beating France 1-0. 

    The north Africans have played in six global tournaments in total but have never progressed beyond the group stage; they will be out to make the knockouts for the very first time next summer. 

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    Morocco

    Qualified on:September 5, 2025
    Qualified as:CAF Group E winner
    Last tournament:2022

    Morocco will return to the world stage in 2026 after breezing through their qualifying campaign to claim one of CAF's nine places at next summer's tournament. 

    Africa's first nation to qualify are stacked with quality, and they will be looking to repeat their run to the semi-finals in 2022 with the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Bilal El Khannouss and Nayef Aguerd leading the side.

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  • TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-SAMERICA-QUALIFIERS-COL-BOLAFP

    Colombia

    Qualified on:September 4, 2025
    Qualified as:CONMEBOL third place
    Last tournament:2018

    Colombia are back at the World Cup after their 3–0 win over Bolivia in September sealed a return to a tournament they last featured in in 2018. 

    Icon James Rodríguez continues to make his mark, while the team now also features top talents such as Bayern Munich’s Luis Diaz, Fenerbache's Jhon Duran and Wolves' Jhon Arias. Los Cafeteros will hope they can go one step further from their best showing in the tournament in 2014, where they made the quarter-finals.

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  • Paraguay v Ecuador - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Paraguay

    Qualified on:September 4, 2025
    Qualified as:CONMEBOL sixth place
    Last tournament:2010

    Paraguay's 16-year wait for a return to the World Cup has come to an end after earning themselves a top-six finish in CONMEBOL qualifying. Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron is the team's biggest star, and they hope to match what they achieved in 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Spain.

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  • Uruguay v Peru - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Uruguay

    Qualified on:September 4, 2025
    Qualified as:CONMEBOL fourth place
    Last tournament:2022

    The two-time World Cup winners sealed their qualification after beating Peru in September. Real Madrid's Federico Valverde leads a side that also contains Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo, all led by legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa.

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  • Peru v Ecuador - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Ecuador

    Qualified on:June 10, 2025
    Qualified as:CONMEBOL second place
    Last tournament:2022

    Ecuador had to wait until 2002 to make their World Cup debut, but 2026 will mark their fifth appearance at the finals after a qualification campaign that saw them overcome a three-point deduction to secure a top-six finish in the CONMEBOL table.

    Moises Caicedo is the star of an improving side, and there will be high hopes of them reaching the knockout stages for just the second time.

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  • Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Brazil

    Qualified on:June 10, 2025
    Qualified as:CONMEBOL fifth place
    Last tournament:2022

    Brazil have continued their perfect record of qualification, securing their 23rd‑straight appearance in the world’s biggest sporting event.

    Despite their success in reaching the tournament, the Selecao haven’t won it since 2002 - a long drought for the five‑time champions, who remain the most decorated nation since the World Cup began in 1930.

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  • Saudi Arabia v Australia - 2026 FIFA World Cup Round Three AFC Asian QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Australia

    Qualified on:June 10, 2025
    Qualified as:AFC third round, Group C second place
    Last tournament:2022

    Australia are into their sixth-successive World Cup after beating Saudi Arabia to the final automatic spot in AFC Group C.

    The Socceroos boast a rather experienced squad but have a few talents coming to the fore who may be ready in time for 2026.

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    Jordan

    Qualified on:June 5, 2025
    Qualified as:AFC third round, Group B second place
    Last tournament:Debut

    Jordan have qualified for the first-ever World Cup after they beat Iraq in June 2025 to attain a top-two finish in Group B of the third round of AFC qualifying.

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    South Korea

    Qualified on:June 5, 2025
    Qualified as:AFC third round, Group B winners
    Last tournament:2022

    South Korea have qualified for their 11th consecutive World Cup as they look to go one better compared to the last tournament when they lost to Brazil in the last 16.

    With the likes of Tottenham's Son Heung-min, Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan, Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae and Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in, South Korea will be hoping to fight deeper into the tournament.

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  • Uzbekistan qualify for the 2026 World CupGetty Images

    Uzbekistan

    Qualified on:June 5, 2025
    Qualified as:AFC third round, Group A second place
    Last tournament:Debut

    Uzbekistan have qualified for their first-ever World Cup, having finished in the top two in Group A of the AFC's third-round of qualifiers.

    Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, Uzbekistan did not see its national team take part in a World Cup qualifying campaign until 1997. Now, they are off to the 2026 World Cup.

  • Uruguay v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Argentina

    Qualified on:March 25, 2025
    Qualified as:CONMEBOL winners
    Last tournament:2022

    It was never really in doubt, but Argentina will officially be able to defend their crown in 2026 after securing progression from CONMEBOL qualifying.

    La Albiceleste will be on the hunt for a fourth title, while they can become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy in what will surely be Lionel Messi's final World Cup.

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  • Iran v UAE: Group C - AFC Asian CupGetty Images Sport

    Iran

    Qualified on: March 25, 2025 
    Qualified as: AFC third round, Group A winners
    Last tournament: 2022

    Iran have sealed their spot at a fourth-successive World Cup as they aim to go beyond the group stage at the finals for the first time in their history.

    Mehdi Taremi is still knocking in goals at the age of 32 and will again be tasked with leading Team Melli in North America.

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  • Chris Wood New Zealand World Cup 2026 qualificationGetty

    New Zealand

    Qualified on:March 24, 2025
    Qualified as:OFC qualifying winners
    Last tournament:2010

    The All Whites will be heading to the World Cup for the third time in their history after securing qualification from the OFC section.

    New Zealand previously competed in the 1982 and 2010 World Cups, so the current crop of players - led by the free-scoring Nottingham Forest star Chris Wood - will be keen to make their presence felt after a 16-year absence.

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  • Japan v Bahrain - FIFA World Cup Asian 3rd QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Japan

    Qualified on:March 20, 2025
    Qualified as:AFC third round, Group C winner
    Last tournament:2022

    Japan have qualified for a seventh consecutive World Cup, having booked their place by finishing top of their group in the AFC third round of qualifying.

    With the likes of Takefusa Kubo, Wataru Endo, Kaoru Mitoma and Ritsu Doan in their ranks, the Samurai Blue will hope to go beyond the round of 16 for the first time.

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  • Alphonso Davies Canada Copa America 2024Getty Images

    Canada

    Qualified on:February 14, 2023
    Qualified as:Hosts
    Last tournament:2022

    Canada will feature in the men's World Cup for the third time in their history, thanks to the fact that they are one of the tournament's co-hosts. The 2026 edition will be their second tournament in a row, having competed in Qatar 2022.

    With players such as Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio and Jonathan David in their ranks, Canada will be eager to make history on home soil by getting out of the groups.

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  • Edson Alvarez Mexico 2024Getty Images

    Mexico

    Qualified on:February 14, 2023
    Qualified as:Hosts
    Last tournament:2022

    The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the third time Mexico has served as the host country, having previously hosted iconic tournaments in 1970 and 1986.

    El Tri are well-accustomed to the World Cup stage and this will be their 18th appearance. However, they have never got past the quarter-final stage and will be aiming to upset the odds by mounting a genuine charge at glory.

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  • Christian Pulisic USMNTGetty Images

    United States

    Qualified on:February 14, 2023
    Qualified as:Hosts
    Last tournament:2022

    Like Canada and Mexico, the United States are automatic qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup by virtue of being joint hosts. It will be the USMNT's 12th appearance on this stage, and fans will be hopeful that they can go further into the knockout stage this time around.

    Boasting stars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, Mauricio Pochettino's side will be quietly confident of their ability to match the best teams in the world despite some recent tournament disappointments.

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