Cape Verde, the co-hosts, Lionel Messi and the winners & losers of the World Cup group stage

It's very much a case of so far, so good for the World Cup's co-hosts. Granted, the United States, Mexico and Canada were all placed in very weak groups but each team deserves credit for securing a place in the knockout stage with one game to spare.

The USMNT and El Tri even had top spot in the bag after winning their opening two fixtures - and that was particularly significant for the Mexicans, as it means that they'll play on home soil in the round of 32 - and again in the last 16 should they defeat Ecuador at the Azteca, a magnificent and mythical arena in which they've never lost a World Cup match. Mexico, thus, have a real shot at reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since they last hosted the tournament all the way back in 1986.

Unfortunately for Canada, they squandered the opportunity to play at least one more game in Vancouver after losing 2-1 to Switzerland in the same city. However, just getting out of the group stage is undeniably a great achievement for a team that had never previously won a game at the finals, with Jesse Marsch arguing that 40 million people will claim that they were present for the historic 6-0 rout of Qatar that captivated what is traditionally "a hockey country".

What's more, it's not as if the Canucks will have too far to travel for the round of 32. Canada will take on South Africa in an eminently winnable tie in Inglewood, meaning there's a very real chance that all three host nations will feature in the last 16, as the USMNT should have far too much firepower for Bosnia & Herzegovina in Santa Clara.